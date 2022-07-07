Baylor Commitment York to Take Ole Miss Official Visit

Taurean York is one of the most recent Ole Miss Rebel football recruiting targets nationally in the class of 2023.

The Temple (Texas) High School linebacker has upped his profile of late, earning several offers since committing to Baylor back in February.

The Rebels jumped in last month, and have been communicating with the flip candidate ever since.

York says he will "probably" take an official visit to Oxford during the 2022 season. LSU is in a similar position to try and work on changing the Baylor commitment's mind.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Maurice Crum is leading the Rebel cause to make a move on the Texan.

"They think very highly of me, coach Crum is a great guy," York told SI's John Garcia, Jr. "I like OM for sure."

While a date has yet to be set for the trip to The Grove, it's clear many programs see a potential change. In addition to the SEC West pair, Duke, SMU and others have been in contact with the 6-foot, 214-pound prospect.

York still considers himself a Bear commitment, though he contends he made the decision before vetting all of his options.

"I worked too hard not to see what the rest of the country has to offer," he said. "I shut my recruitment down quick."

The allure of the SEC and aggressive defensive schemes are also among the reasons York is keeping the door slightly open in his recruitment moving forward. The only planned trip he will take is an unofficial visit to LSU on July 29, soon after the NCAA Dead Period wraps up.

Ole Miss currently has five verbal commitments in the class of 2023, with two-way standout Ahmad Brown being the latest to jump in.

