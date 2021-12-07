In-State OL Bryson Hurst Back on Board with Ole Miss Commitment

After Bryson Hurst backed off of a longtime commitment to Ole Miss in mid November, few thought he would be back on board less than one month later.

But Lane Kiffin and the Rebel coaching staff continued to push for the in-state star out of Gautier (Miss.) High School, especially given his offensive tackle position projection and how big of a need it is for the class of 2022.

Listed at 6'6", 350 pounds by the Mississippi All-Star roster ahead of Saturday's annual clash against Alabama's top prep prospects, the senior is one of the most imposing prospects in the entire region.

Hurst was back in Oxford over the weekend, for another visit among other top prospects, and he reaffirmed his verbal commitment along the way. Even as new scholarship offers came in and additional pitches were made, he wound up back in the class, he announced.

Temple, Florida Atlantic and others offered Hurst a scholarship, and he explored additional options, even visiting Jackson State shortly after backing off of the initial pledge to Ole Miss. But the Rebels never slowed down in their own pursuit, despite the decommitment, sending assistant Terrell Buckley to spend time with Hurst for an in-home visit just before the final visit to Oxford was to be set.

Hurst is now one of four offensive linemen currently committed to the Rebels' class of 2022. Hhas all but confirmed that he will officially end the recruiting process by signing during the Early Signing Period, which opens up on December 15 (next Wednesday).

