Top Mississippi Running Back Dante Dowdell Announcing Commitment on May 13

The Picayune High School (Miss.) back will make his decision official in less than a month.

Dante Dowdell of Picayune High School (Miss.) will make his commitment official on May 13, the running back announced on Twitter on Monday.

Dowdell has been courted by numerous top-tier programs, including Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia and others. The 2023 back has rushed for over 3,000 yards and 34 scores in three years playing for the Maroon Tide, and the bulk of that production came in his junior season. Dowdell ran for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2021 in a 14-1 state-championship-winning campaign for his team.

In his statement on social media, Dowdell emphasizes that he has yet to make a final decision, allowing coaches to continue to make their final pitches for his talents.

As far as the Ole Miss running back room is concerned, should Dowdell commit to the Rebels, he would join one of the strongest units on Lane Kiffin's team. Ole Miss added transfer backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV this offseason along with signing Quinshon Judkins out of the high school ranks.

Pair those additions with incumbent Kentrel Bullock, and the Rebel running back room looks to be reloaded for 2022 despite losing names like Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish off of last year's squad.

The Rebels are looking to build off of momentum established last season when they won 10 regular season games for the first time in school history. Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

