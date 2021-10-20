ESPN Planning Special Tribute To Manning Family

    • October 20, 2021
    ESPNU Set to Air Manning Family Football Special all day Friday Oct. 22

    Ahead of elite 2023 recruit Arch Manning’s nationally televised game, ESPNU will run a Manning family football spotlight.
    Author:

    ESPN announced Tuesday morning that on Friday, Oct. 22, they will be airing a Manning Family Football Marathon on ESPNU.

    The family spotlight will include two games from Eli Manning’s time as the face of the Ole Miss Rebels and four games with Peyton leading the Tennessee Volunteers. The marathon will finish with Arch Manning’s game against Berkley Prep at 9 p.m. ET.

    Along with the games, ESPN will be presenting an SEC Storied film “The Book of Manning.” The documentary includes interviews with Archie, his wife Olivia, and their three sons: Peyton, Eli, and Cooper. 

    The newest Manning quarterback, Arch, is considered by every major recruiting service to be a top-two prospect in the 2023 class. His courtship is already in full swing as the recruit already has a list of his top five schools. That list includes Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas.

    Manning visited Texas last Saturday and will be in Oxford this weekend for his uncle Eli’s jersey retirement ceremony on Eli Manning Day.

    During his visit to Texas, the Longhorn’s first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian left a lasting impression on the top recruit. Sarkisian reportedly has the strongest relationship with Arch out of all the coaches courting him and he visited Manning last Thursday to watch him play.

    Arch has also visited Georgia, a school that certainly left a good impression on the high school junior.

    “Athens is really cool,” Manning said. “That was probably the best college town there is. Coach Kirby has a good program…and seems like a guy I want to play for.” 

    Ole Miss is making a pitch for the recruit as well. While honoring Eli Manning's achievements at Ole Miss this weekend, it can't go unnoticed that putting "MANNING" in the end zones could be a message to the coveted recruit as well.

