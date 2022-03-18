Louisiana OL Ethan Fields Slated to Visit Ole Miss

Down on the bayou, one of the top offensive lineman is planning to come to Oxford for a visit.

Dallas' Under Armour event saw a bit of an unknown play quite well. That’s why the camp circuit is so important in the offseason. Players step up and make their mark. Through drills, and especially against top defensive lineman David Hicks, the following young man held his own. He actually beat Hicks on the first rep by stoning the national recruit.

Ethan Fields

Size: 6’3”, 320-pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

High School: Baton Rouge (La.) Dutchtown

Class: 2023

Recruitment

Offers are in from Louisville, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, and Nichols State. When asked what other schools are in contact, Fields shared the following list.

“I’ve got Interest from Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, schools like that from the SEC,” said Fields.

Despite mostly receiving offers from near his Louisiana home, Fields is open minded about where he plays his college football.

“It doesn’t matter. Willing to go wherever.”

As it relates to a timeframe for making a college decision, Fields followed up with this.

“I want to get through the summer first. Then that’s when I’m going to start closing in on a decision. I’m not going to make a decision at that time, but I’m going to close in on it.”

To help him learn more about schools, Fields will take unofficial visits.

“Yes sir. I got a visit to Louisiana Tech, and then the week after I got one to Ole Miss. The week after that I’m going to Purdue on the 2nd (of April). On the third of April I’m going to Louisville. Then on April 9 I’m going to Vanderbilt.”

What’s your GPA?

“4.0”

Ethan Fields Ethan Fields Ethan Fields

Final Thoughts

Fields is a really positive young man and one that packs a punch. LSU is not recruiting him at the moment so it’s interesting to see how his recruitment shakes out. If Ole Miss offers, the Rebels could quickly be one of the favorites.

He’s likely to end up playing along the interior, but Fields does have very good feet. He’s also a candidate to play center.