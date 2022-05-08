Ole Miss in the Running For Fast-Rising WR Recruit Tyler Williams

With Ole Miss making top receiver recruit Tyler Williams’ top 10, here’s a breakdown of his game and what to expect with his recruitment.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- If a college football program is looking for a wide receiver prospect with upside, look no further than the talented Tyler Williams from Lakeland (Fla.) High School. Most taller receivers do not have a wide array of skills to show off, but that does not define Williams.

A player that takes the top off the defense, Williams is capable of making defenders miss in space after the catch, snagging back shoulder throws, and beating press-man coverage with quick hands at the line of scrimmage. Williams is still new to the position of wide receiver.

After not winning the quarterback job for Lakeland, he was moved to wide receiver last August. The experiment went more than well, as Williams was a natural at receiver without ever going through much training. Because of Williams being such a dominant receiver, he went from not being on the recruiting scene to now having over 40 offers just nine months later.

Now, the 6’4”, 195-pound wide receiver has been honing his craft during the off-season. Williams is a much craftier wide out than he was in 2021 and is better at setting up his secondary moves. He shows an even better sense of how to beat tight coverage, and is even improving his already excellent hand-eye coordination.

Watching Williams in practice this spring, there’s a different level of confidence as compared to last fall when he was on the gridiron. It has shown up in the way he pays attention to all the details, as noted above. Here's a video of Williams playing for Prime Truth 7v7, one of the top seven-on-seven organizations in Florida:

As for his recruitment, know that Williams is no place near ready to make a decision. He often has 100-plus unopened Twitter inbox and text messages from coaches and scouts to sift through. That has kept Williams busy thus far, but at least he’s able to publish a top 10 now. Next up, setting his official visits. Williams is expected to make a final college decision later in the year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.