Florida Speedster Chris Johnson Talks Ole Miss, Top Two

When a football recruit can win a Florida 100 meter-dash state championship, that’s elite speed. Meet Chris Johnson , the talented running back from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard.

The rising senior is the same young man that ran a 10.45-second 100 this spring to win the Florida 3A state title.

Johnson also took home the 200 meter-dash title with a 20.78-second time. That speed has helped him become one of the most dynamic players in South Florida, and led to football offers from across the country.

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss staff would love to add this young man to the roster in the class of 2023. Ole Miss offered, and so did Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Florida, and Oregon among others.

Chris Johnson during the Varsity Sports Network Media Day. Brian Smith

During the Varsity Sports Network Broward County Media Day this week, Johnson took the time to talk about Ole Miss and his recruitment.

“That offense,” Johnson began when asked about what attracts him to the Rebels. “I know that I’ll get the ball, in multiple ways. Kiffin coached at different schools like Alabama, so I feel like he knows what he’s doing. He showed me the scheme.

"I know that Coach Kiffin is going to get me the ball.”

The team that Ole Miss is battling with the most for Johnson’s services would be Miami, he confirmed over the weekend. He’s more familiar with the program due to proximity. He’s still in wait and see mode with Miami and its new coaching staff, however.

“That’s going to determine if I go there,” Johnson commented about seeing Miami’s offense this fall. “I want to see how they do. First two games of the season, they should go 2-0. I’m waiting until they play like Clemson…(Texas) A&M.”

Johnson is still evaluating his options when it comes to actually making a verbal commitment.

“I don’t have a decision date right now. But, it’s probably going to be pretty soon. Probably going to be mid-season.”

As for what Johnson brings to the gridiron for the school that signs him, he’s more than a running back. He’s been working on playing in the slot and learning the craft of wide receiver, mostly by himself and working with his dad. He still has a favorite NFL receiver, however.

“I’m really a Stefon Diggs fan,” Johnson admitted of the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver. “I don’t really watch Tyreek Hill and stuff like that. I’m self-motivated, so I don’t really take things from anybody.”

