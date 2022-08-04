Skip to main content

Florida Speedster Chris Johnson Talks Ole Miss, Top Two

Ole Miss hot on the trail of Florida’s fastest prep football player.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When a football recruit can win a Florida 100 meter-dash state championship, that’s elite speed. Meet Chris Johnson, the talented running back from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard. 

The rising senior is the same young man that ran a 10.45-second 100 this spring to win the Florida 3A state title.

Johnson also took home the 200 meter-dash title with a 20.78-second time. That speed has helped him become one of the most dynamic players in South Florida, and led to football offers from across the country.

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss staff would love to add this young man to the roster in the class of 2023. Ole Miss offered, and so did Alabama, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, North Carolina State, Tennessee, Florida, and Oregon among others.

Chris Johnson Running Back Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard - 2023

Chris Johnson during the Varsity Sports Network Media Day.

During the Varsity Sports Network Broward County Media Day this week, Johnson took the time to talk about Ole Miss and his recruitment.

“That offense,” Johnson began when asked about what attracts him to the Rebels. “I know that I’ll get the ball, in multiple ways. Kiffin coached at different schools like Alabama, so I feel like he knows what he’s doing. He showed me the scheme. 

"I know that Coach Kiffin is going to get me the ball.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The team that Ole Miss is battling with the most for Johnson’s services would be Miami, he confirmed over the weekend. He’s more familiar with the program due to proximity. He’s still in wait and see mode with Miami and its new coaching staff, however.

“That’s going to determine if I go there,” Johnson commented about seeing Miami’s offense this fall. “I want to see how they do. First two games of the season, they should go 2-0. I’m waiting until they play like Clemson…(Texas) A&M.”

Johnson is still evaluating his options when it comes to actually making a verbal commitment. 

“I don’t have a decision date right now. But, it’s probably going to be pretty soon. Probably going to be mid-season.”

As for what Johnson brings to the gridiron for the school that signs him, he’s more than a running back. He’s been working on playing in the slot and learning the craft of wide receiver, mostly by himself and working with his dad. He still has a favorite NFL receiver, however.

“I’m really a Stefon Diggs fan,” Johnson admitted of the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver. “I don’t really watch Tyreek Hill and stuff like that. I’m self-motivated, so I don’t really take things from anybody.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Chris Johnson Running Back Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard - 2023
Recruiting

Florida Speedster Chris Johnson Talks Ole Miss, Top Two

By Brian Smith14 seconds ago
Miles_Battle
Football

Ole Miss Cornerback Miles Battle: 'I've Made Corner My New Home'

By Ben King36 minutes ago
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Fall Camp: Lane Kiffin Highlights Transfers, 'Blended Family' in Opening Comments

By John Macon Gillespie16 hours ago
Antonio_Johnson
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Defense

By Ben King20 hours ago
USATSI_17449814
Football

Former Rebel Sam Williams Draws Teammate Praise During Dallas Cowboys Camp

By John Macon Gillespie22 hours ago
Ainias_Smith
Football

Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense

By Ben KingAug 3, 2022 9:06 AM EDT
DK_Metcalf
Football

WATCH: Former Ole Miss Receiver DK Metcalf Involved in Practice Dust-Up

By Daniel FlickAug 2, 2022 6:30 PM EDT
Lane Kiffin
Football

Ole Miss Ranked Top 20 in Preseason AP Poll Projection

By Ben KingAug 2, 2022 4:08 PM EDT