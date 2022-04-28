Formby Talks 'Great' Ole Miss Official Visit, Rolls Royce and More

One of the top offensive tackles in the South spent the weekend in Oxford for his first official visit

Wilkin Formby is becoming quite familiar with Oxford, the Ole Miss football program and its contents from a place and personnel perspective.

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge star offensive tackle, who checks in at a towering 6'7" and has ascended among the nation's elite at the position, was back in town over the weekend for the first official visit of the recruiting process.

In theory, all five programs in his top group will eventually get him on campus one more time before his decision.

The Rebels set a strong bar to begin with.

"Just being able to talk ball with the staff and spend time with the coaches was great," Formby told The Grove Report. "It was good to be able to spend a good amount of time with the coaches and the players and get an even more in depth look into their program."

Taking in Oxford while the Grove Bowl festivities went down afforded Formby time to prepare and observe as if he was on the Rebel roster.

"Getting to spend more time watching the team prepare for their spring game helped me to see more of what that atmosphere will look like," he said. "I also got to see how I would be able to fit into their offense.

"They run a fast paced offense that covers a lot of good schemes and they like athletes at the tackle position."

Of course plenty of fun was part of the pitch when the program wasn't on the field. It included some photos with Lane Kiffin and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

"It was a fun experience to be with him riding around town in the Rolls Royce," he added, laughing.

Formby told 247Sports he will take an official visit to Auburn the weekend of June 17. Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee are in the Tuscaloosa native's top five, which he announced via social media last Wednesday.

Additional official visits are expected to take place in June before a summer verbal commitment.

