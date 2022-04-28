Skip to main content

Formby Talks 'Great' Ole Miss Official Visit, Rolls Royce and More

One of the top offensive tackles in the South spent the weekend in Oxford for his first official visit

Wilkin Formby is becoming quite familiar with Oxford, the Ole Miss football program and its contents from a place and personnel perspective.

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge star offensive tackle, who checks in at a towering 6'7" and has ascended among the nation's elite at the position, was back in town over the weekend for the first official visit of the recruiting process. 

In theory, all five programs in his top group will eventually get him on campus one more time before his decision. 

The Rebels set a strong bar to begin with.

"Just being able to talk ball with the staff and spend time with the coaches was great," Formby told The Grove Report. "It was good to be able to spend a good amount of time with the coaches and the players and get an even more in depth look into their program."

Taking in Oxford while the Grove Bowl festivities went down afforded Formby time to prepare and observe as if he was on the Rebel roster. 

"Getting to spend more time watching the team prepare for their spring game helped me to see more of what that atmosphere will look like," he said. "I also got to see how I would be able to fit into their offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They run a fast paced offense that covers a lot of good schemes and they like athletes at the tackle position."

Of course plenty of fun was part of the pitch when the program wasn't on the field. It included some photos with Lane Kiffin and a Rolls Royce Phantom. 

"It was a fun experience to be with him riding around town in the Rolls Royce," he added, laughing.

Formby told 247Sports he will take an official visit to Auburn the weekend of June 17. Auburn, Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee are in the Tuscaloosa native's top five, which he announced via social media last Wednesday

Additional official visits are expected to take place in June before a summer verbal commitment. 

Wilkin Formby
Wilkin Formby
Wilkin Formby

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Wilkin Formby
Recruiting

Formby Talks 'Great' Ole Miss Official Visit, Rolls Royce and More

By The Grove Report Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_17560035
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Discusses Influence of A.J. Brown Prior to Draft Day

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
Robert Grigsby
Recruiting

Ole Miss Makes the Cut for Georgia OL Robert Grigsby

By The Grove Report Staff19 hours ago
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy makes his way down field, getting slammed leadding to a fumble and turnover 12:11 left in the first quarter of the game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Saturday, Nov. 28, 2019
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Bleacher Report's Final NFL Draft Big Board

By John Macon Gillespie19 hours ago
screen-shot-2016-04-28-at-9
Football

Ole Miss Alum Laremy Tunsil Mints NFT of Famous NFL Draft 'Gas Mask' Moment

By The Grove Report Staff22 hours ago
Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Takes Wonderlic Test Ahead of NFL Draft

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
elko 1
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Tops Mississippi State in Midweek, Wins Governor's Cup

By John Macon GillespieApr 26, 2022