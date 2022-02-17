Skip to main content

The Grove Report Podcast: How Important Is It For Ole Miss To Land Arch Manning?

The Grove Report Podcast is back, and Arch Manning is the topic of discussion.

The Grove Report Podcast is back this week, and the focus of the show rests squarely on Arch Manning.

John Macon Gillespie and John Garcia Jr. break down some of the latest headlines concerning the prodigy 2023 quarterback out of Isidore Newman (New Orleans), including the addition of Florida and reemergence of LSU in the race to challenge Ole Miss and others.

There is also a segment dedicated to topics surrounding David Cutcliffe and the relationship he has with the Manning family. Cutcliffe served as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee and Eli Manning's head coach at Ole Miss, and rumors speculate that he may be added onto a staff somewhere in the country after his departure from Duke this offseason.

If Cutcliffe lands a job, could that impact the newest Manning's decision?

USATSI_17243736
USATSI_17243738
USATSI_17519928
USATSI_17561232
Arch Manning

Manning's recruitment by Ole Miss is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss. On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

Read More

Eli Manning's jersey number was also retired this season at Ole Miss with the youngest Manning in attendance. 

Finally, Gillespie and Garcia close the show discussing some of the more personal aspects that are dealt with by high-caliber recruits in the age of social media.

You can listen to the podcast at the link below or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

podcast
Recruiting

Arch Manning (Derick E. Hingle via. the MMQB)
IMG_6361
Arch
USATSI_16474944
NFL
USATSI_16157841
