Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Commit Bralon Brown

Bralon Brown committed to Ole Miss nearly one month ago.

A four-star rated receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep School in South Florida, Brown is the No. 176 overall rated player by the 247Sports composite. He's still the top-rated commit in the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 to date.

As a junior this past season, Brown recorded 16 catches for 289 yards and four touchdowns, doing so in Chaminade offense that was primarily ground-based. He helped lead the team to their third straight Florida state championship.

He transferred from Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.) to Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) prior to the start of the 2019 season.

As visualized in the highlights above, Brown shows a sort of special run after the catch ability, something not all dissimilar to another receiver named Brown that came out of the Rebel program to the Tennessee Titans last year.

He also shows a relatively rare desire to block as a receiver and does a fantastic job of high pointing the football and winning jump balls. Brown could work on his route running, but what high school receiver doesn't need to polish that up.

For the full highlight reel, see the attached video above.

