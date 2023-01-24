IMG Prospect Johnson-Rubell Hearing from Lane Kiffin 'A lot'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — While many of the nation's top prospects were battling it out at a south Florida 7-on-7 event, it brought many onlookers from the football world.

Current and former college players and even other recruits took in some of the action, including class of 2024 prospect Jordon Johnson-Rubell, who was supporting some of his fellow Texans competing on Saturday. The IMG Academy defensive back is among the nation's hottest recruits, bagging offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Florida and Miami over the last two weeks.

Just before that point, the 5-10 1/2, 180 pound junior put out a top group of schools, with Ole Miss making the cut. The Rebel placement can be traced back to the head coach.

"The thing about Coach (Lane) Kiffin, he's a great guy," Johnson-Rubell said. "I've been talking to him a lot, he's been texting me a lot."

While Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and now Ohio State and Michigan may draw more attention among his college options, the rising-senior says Ole Miss and Wisconsin are also among those worth watching closely.

"Them (Ole Miss) and Wisconsin, those two schools right there, I feel like they're the most underrated in it for me," Johnson-Rubell said. "They all see me versatile. Nickel in a 4-2-5, safety, corner, wherever they need me. I'm down for all of it."

The volume of programs after the intriguing and clearly versatile prospect could slow down the recruiting process overall. At one point there was a plan to come off the market during this offseason.

"I was supposed to commit mid-Summer, like before I went back to IMG, but I think I'm going to push it back to December," he said.

Johnson-Rubell says he is planning on staying at IMG Academy for his senior season in 2023.

