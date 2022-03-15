First Impressions and Interview with Elite 2024 Ole Miss Priority Recruit Kamarion Franklin

A priority recruit for the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2024 class will be Kamarion Franklin, and he proved why he’s one of the nation’s best during the Dallas Under Armour Camp.

ARLINGTON, Texas - When an underclassman stands out amongst an Under Armour Camp, that’s a really good sign. During a loaded Dallas camp, that’s exactly what Kamarion Franklin did.

The 6’5”, 260-pound defensive lineman from just south of Memphis at Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School showed movement skills that are usually reserved for players much smaller. It’s one thing for a 230-pound edge rusher to change direction well. It’s quite another for a young man the size of Franklin. There’s also much to like about how his frame is constructed.

Long arms, an upper body with room to add more quality muscle mass, and absolutely massive “paws” for hands define Franklin’s build. He’s still lean despite being 260, and that’s what’s so incredible. Franklin’s ceiling is very high.

Watching him during the bag drills as he would change his body weight distribution and then change directions, that was impressive. Finishing off the drills as he attacked downhill was really interesting too. Franklin has good foot speed for a young man his size. Here's a drill where it combines hand use and lateral movement:

Overall, Franklin is a really intriguing prospect that could end up at strong side defensive end and/or defensive tackle at the college level. All his upside has college coaches very interested, and Franklin took the time to complete an interview with The Grove Report after he was done competing.

Q: First off, what was your experience like here at Dallas Under Armour?

A: “Yes sir. I loved the competition,” Franklin stated emphatically. “I’m not used to seeing players my size and my skill, so I loved it! I love seeing people my size, my skill level, my size. I had a chance to go against them. Compete.”

Q: What position do you play in high school, defensive end or do you play inside, both?

A: “Edge. Defensive end.”

Q: Which programs have offered you that you are interested in thus far?

A: “I’m interested in all the schools that offered. I only have eight offers (so far). Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State offered me. Indiana offered. Texas offered. There’s more I just forgot.

Note: Two other offers for Franklin to date would be Memphis and Alabama, so his recruitment is already off to a really fast start.

Q: Have you visited any schools yet?

A: “I’ve been to Ole Miss, I’ve been to…Tennessee, and I’ve been to Florida State recently. And I visited Alabama last October.”

Q: Growing up, which college football program did you root for?

A: “To be honest with you, I wasn’t really into college football like that.”

Q: You’re more of a pro football guy?

A: “Yes sir.”

Q: What about this spring, are you trying to go visit any college programs?

A: “I’m going to Bama on the 26th of this month (March). Uh, LSU and Clemson, I’m trying to get up and see them in April.”

Q: What is the plan for this summer with camps?

A: “Uh, yes sir. I don’t have any plans specifically. I just know I’m going to check some camps out.”

Q: What are you looking for from a college head coach and his coaching staff when making your decision?

A: “A coach that’s going to be pretty straightforward. A coach that is going to let me know that I have to earn it. Someone that will get on me to make sure I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.

“I’m looking for some place that just feels like home, and feels like I can fit in at.”

Q: Lastly, your thoughts about Lane Kiffin?

A: “He’s a pretty cool guy. I like him. I’m glad that I had a chance to have a sit down talk with him. He let me know that they (Ole Miss) was going to be recruiting me heavily, and that he’s been watching me.”

Q: When did you talk to Kiffin?

A: “January. I took a visit up there (to Oxford).”

