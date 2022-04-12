Skip to main content

Who’s The 6’6”, 275-Pound 2026 DL With an Offer from Ole Miss?

Defensive End Jahkeem Stewart talks about his recruitment, development, and Lane Kiffin.

LAFAYETTE, La. - During the King of Da Boot seven-on-seven tournament, 2026 national recruit Jahkeem Stewart showed up to talk some football and recuiting. Even though he did not play (few linemen play seven-on-seven), Stewart wanted to come check out the action. Yes, Stewart is a class of 2026 prospect, as in this young man is just in eighth grade.

Age is one thing. Size is quite another. For the Reserve (La.) product that is just about 40 minutes from New Orleans, he's impressive to meet. A person will probably look up. He’s 6’5 ¾, or as Stewart said laughing about his size, “I’m 6’6” with shoes on.”

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Line, Reserve (La.) East St. John - 2026 - Picture Taken April of 2022 when he was 6'6", 275-pounds - in dark clothing, that's Jah'rie Garner, DE, New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine - 2023

Talented DE Jah'rie Garner from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine is a lean 6'3", 233-pounds. He's still not as big as the person next to him. Jahkeem Stewart is almost 6'6" and weighs 275-pounds, and he's just getting ready to enter ninth grade as a class of 2026 prospect.

When you factor in his lean 275-pound frame, a wing span that’s reportedly over 80-inches already, and cat-like quickness despite all of his girth that allowed him to win Rivals Camp DL MVP, it’s no wonder that he has so many offers. Despite never having played a down of high school football, Stewart already holds several big-time offers.

“I’ve got Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU.”

Not too shabby for a player that’s only 14 years of age.

Despite his youth, even college head coaches have taken notice as Stewart’s recruitment begins to take shape. That list includes Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin's ability to communicate with young people has helped him become a very good recruiter.

“Yes sir,” Stewart stated quickly if he already spoke with Kiffin. “Yeah, I talked to him at the (Ole Miss) Camp (in 2021). That’s when I got my (Rebels) offer at the camp. I talked to him at the camp last year.

He (Kiffin) is a cool coach. You’d think he’s like one of the players or something. He’s cool. He thinks he’s a youngin’.”

Also of note, Stewart did quite well while in Oxford.

“That’s probably my best camp.” When asked why, it was one of those lightning in a bottle moments for the young Stewart.

“I just did moves and I didn’t even know how to do. I just learned them, like that minute.”

The happy-go-lucky Stewart was excited to talk pass rush moves, getting better and honing his craft. As for camps in 2022, Stewart has a tentative plan.

“The same spots (as last year). We are going to go to Georgia, we are going to Florida, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, and a couple more camps.”

Stewart also has goals between now and the beginning of the 2022 season.

“I need to work on my motor, my motor…staying low, my get-off, and just get stronger every day.”

Few high school football players have the offers that Stewart possesses, but few possess his natural talent and desire to be a great football player either. College football fans need to keep Stewart’s name in mind. He’s already on the national recruiting scene.

Jahkeem Stewart, Defensive Line, Reserve (La.) East St. John - 2026 - Picture Taken April of 2022 when he was 6'6", 275-pounds
Who's The 6'6", 275-Pound 2026 DL With an Offer from Ole Miss?

