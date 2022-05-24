Skip to main content

With an Offer to Ja’Keem Jackson, Ole Miss Continues to Hit Florida Hard

Cornerback recruit Ja’Keem Jackson is the latest Florida prospect to receive an offer from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Ole Miss Football program is making the state of Florida a recruiting priority. In fact, the Rebels are now steadily approaching 100 offers in the Sunshine State. While that may seem like a big total, it also must be brought up that Florida’s talent is flat out tremendous. That’s especially true at the wide receiver and cornerback positions, both of which the latest offer happens to play. It’s his cornerback skills, however, that teams are recruiting him for.

Ja’Keem Jackson is a tremendous all-around athlete. For anyone that’s seen this young man play live, there’s no doubting his physical prowess. The 6’1”, 180-pound cornerback from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola has several skills that help him play against top receivers. 

Quick turns, accelerating out of cuts while keeping his balance and continuing with a low base, hitting power, good hands to reroute receivers at the line of scrimmage, and the open-field running speed that he needs for playing cornerback are all prevalent traits. Jackson’s upside is truly high.

That’s why so many programs are continuing to recruit this young man. Ole Miss threw its hat in the ring on Monday, May 23, with an offer to Jackson.

He’s also entertaining offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Miami, Florida State, and UCF among others.

There’s a reason the Rebels are willing to battle those programs for Jackson, and that’s the need for as many top-notch cornerbacks as possible. From the 2021 season, Ole Miss only ranked 68th in the nation in passing yards allowed. That’s just not good enough if the Rebels want to challenge the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU on a yearly basis. Part of the equation to fix the situation is simply signing even more talent.

Digging deeper into the statistics, the Rebels did finish the 2021 season strong, with the last five games showing not one opponent averaging even seven yards per passing attempt. That’s really good. Now, mix in more playmakers from Florida like Jackson, that’s a recipe for becoming one of the SEC’s top defenses.

If Lane Kiffin and the Rebels coaching staff can sign a few more players at cornerback with similar talents to Jackson, it can truly change the trajectory of the Ole Miss Football program.

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
