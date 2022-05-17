Langston Hughes Has Multiple Players With Ole Miss Offers

Langston Hughes is one of the top talent-producing programs in Georgia and has prospects considering the Rebels.

FAIRBURN, Ga. - There are numerous Georgia high school programs with talented players, but few rival Langston Hughes for the sheer top-end prospects.

Located just southwest of Atlanta, it came one play away from winning the Georgia 6A State Championship last season. Ole Miss is aware of the talent for Langston Hughes and is making an effort to recruit a few of these young men. Here’s an overview of a few of the prospects that Rebels fans should know about. The list begins with a very unique skill player.

Terrance Love, ATH - Class of 2023

Love is a big-bodied skill player. Now, which position does he play? From discussing that point with Love directly, it’s a mixed bag of opinions from college coaches. Love made it clear that some schools like him on offense, some on defense, and some just want to get the talented prospect on their campus before making a decision. He’s currently 6’3” and roughly 205-pounds. He could end up at safety, linebacker, wide receiver or even a flex tight end. He possesses good hands, so being a receiving threat is definitely intriguing, among other options.

Among the programs that originally offered this young man prior to his soft commitment to Auburn, they would include Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky, LSU, and Texas A&M among others. Love’s position flexibility certainly led to many of those offers, and he’s still mulling over official visit options. There are two he does want to take in addition to Auburn. Ole Miss and Arkansas are the two programs to watch with Love. Overall, he still plans to take all five of his official visits, so there’s a long way to go for this young man’s services.

Jelani Thurmon, Flex Tight End - 2023

Jelani Thurmon has unique skills for a player his size. The Grove Report Staff

The raw athleticism of Thurmon is hard to match. Watching him cut, stop-and-start, use his blockers during screen plays, and just flat out run during Monday’s practice shows the versatility of this talented class of 2023 prospect. In fact, he’s much like current Rebel Michael Trigg. Ole Miss is one of many programs that already offered a scholarship to Thurmon.

Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Oregon provide a coast-to-coast look at his offers. There’s a long, long way to go for Thurmon’s signature, but the program that lands this young man is going to get a weapon that’s hard for defensive backs to handle.

Bo Hughley, Offensive Tackle - 2023

Bo Hughley is a massive offensive tackle that could help just about any college football program. The Grove Report Staff

Many programs stopped recruiting the big man once he made a pledge to Georgia, but he’s not necessarily done with his recruitment. Ole Miss, Arkansas, UCF, and many others are still possible official visits. Much is still to be determined.

Hughley’s recruitment is probably the most murky of the lot from Langston Hughes because quite frankly Georgia is such a coveted offer and that’s “State U.” from the prospects at Langston Hughes. Still, keep an eye on this young man. He might take visits down the line and Ole Miss could be an option.

Prentice “Air” Noland, Quarterback - 2024

Prentice "Air" Noland is a rising junior quarterback that's approaching 20 scholarship offers. The Grove Report Staff

This is the player that has such a tremendous ceiling that it’s hard to imagine just how many offers he will end up with. Noland is a smooth southpaw that led Langston Hughes’ attack in 2021, and he’s now bigger and stronger after an offseason in the weight room. He’s also one of the craftier quarterbacks one will find, doing an excellent job of carrying out fakes and using his eyes to move defensive backs away from his intended receiver.

The 6’3”, 190-pound Noland threw several excellent passes, to all levels of the field, during scrimmage action on Monday. He looks much more comfortable than even last year. Further, his arm strength is considerably different, too. It’s led to several offers, including one from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

In addition to the Rebels, some of the schools that Noland mentioned that are on his radar and he holds an offer from include, “West Virginia, Auburn, Wake Forest, Arkansas, UCF, Utah, there’s a couple more schools…Georgia Tech, Duke. Ole Miss, they’re in there.”

Wake Forest, Auburn, West Virginia, and UCF were listed as programs recruiting him the hardest. Again, this is a 2024 prospect, so there’s more time needed for evaluation and a prospect getting to know coaches and vice versa. Noland does plan to take summer trips and possibly camp some place as well.

There are other prospects for Langston Hughes as well like running back Justus Savage (class of 2024) that just transferred into the program, plus defensive tackle Joshua Horton (class of 2023) and others.

At a program as talented as Langston Hughes, there are almost always a few newcomers to watch like running back Justus Savage. The Grove Report Staff

Overall, this is just a portion of what's available at the nearby Atlanta high school program. With all the talent there, Ole Miss can certainly do well if it taps into the talent pool at Langston Hughes.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.