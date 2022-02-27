Mississippi Prospects Will Invade Georgia for Atlanta Under Armour Camp
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The Under Armour Camp series brings together roughly 200 top prospects at each of its stops – Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore – via an invite-only format where the top prep players compete against one another in a NFL Combine-style event.
When this Sunday’s Atlanta Camp gets rolling, there are expected to be nine players from inside the state of Mississippi borders. Here’s the list of the prospects that will be headed to just north of Atlanta to compete against many of the best high school players in the country:
All players are from the class of 2023
Omarion Blakes, WR, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Shaw (Miss.) High School
Caleb Bryant, DL, 6’3”, 250-pounds, Vicksburg (Miss.) High School
Charleston French, 5’8”, 200-pounds, Amory (Miss.) High School
Joseph Head, Jr., DL, 6’4”, 215-pounds, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Central - MS ST commitment
Tobias Hinton, LB, 6’2”, 215-pounds, Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School
Alex Sanford, LB, 6’2”, 240-pounds, Oxford (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer
John Slaughter, S, 6’2”, 200-pounds, Southhaven (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer
Ayden Williams, WR, 6’3”, 200-pounds, Ridgeland (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer
Michael Williams, CB/WR, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Natchez (Miss.) High School
