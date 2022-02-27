Mississippi Prospects Will Invade Georgia for Atlanta Under Armour Camp

The Magnolia State will be sending talented football prospects to Atlanta for the 2022 Under Armour Camp like Ayden Williams and Alex Sanford.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The Under Armour Camp series brings together roughly 200 top prospects at each of its stops – Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Columbus, Ohio, and Baltimore – via an invite-only format where the top prep players compete against one another in a NFL Combine-style event.

When this Sunday’s Atlanta Camp gets rolling, there are expected to be nine players from inside the state of Mississippi borders. Here’s the list of the prospects that will be headed to just north of Atlanta to compete against many of the best high school players in the country:

All players are from the class of 2023

Omarion Blakes, WR, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Shaw (Miss.) High School

Caleb Bryant, DL, 6’3”, 250-pounds, Vicksburg (Miss.) High School

Charleston French, 5’8”, 200-pounds, Amory (Miss.) High School

Joseph Head, Jr., DL, 6’4”, 215-pounds, Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County Central - MS ST commitment

Tobias Hinton, LB, 6’2”, 215-pounds, Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School

Alex Sanford, LB, 6’2”, 240-pounds, Oxford (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer

John Slaughter, S, 6’2”, 200-pounds, Southhaven (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer

Ayden Williams, WR, 6’3”, 200-pounds, Ridgeland (Miss.) High School - Ole Miss Offer

Michael Williams, CB/WR, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Natchez (Miss.) High School

