Ole Miss Basketball Lands Top Guard Prospect Amaree Abram

The Ole Miss basketball commitment list just added a second member of the Southern California Academy roster to it.

Amaree Abram, a former Texas A&M verbal commitment and Texas native projected to play guard in college, went public with a pledge to Kermit Davis and company on Saturday evening via Instagram. He joins fellow guard Robert Cowherd as SCA teammates headed to Oxford.

The 6'3", 180-pound prospect becomes the fourth member of the recruiting class to date, joining Cowherd, big man Malique Ewin and TJ Caldwell in the class of 2022.

"I think I would fit in the SEC system, especially theirs," Abram told On3 recently. "Like I said, a lot of schools want me to come in and be a key factor. I know they have guards but I think me and those guards could be big names in the SEC.

"They want me to come in and make an impact from the start.”

The regular signing period for class of 2022 basketball recruits opens in mid April, when Abram is expected to make his commitment to Ole Miss official in writing. He initially picked up the Rebel offer back in November and spent time taking an official visit to campus in December, just about two weeks after he backed off of the pledge to Texas A&M.

A day before becoming a Rebel, Abram showed major potential in scoring 38 points, converting 10 three-pointers in the process, along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in a Friday win over 1 of 1 Academy in North Carolina. The game was part of the The Southeast Invitational.

The senior previously played at Houston (Texas) Summer Creek High School before making the move to California to wrap up his prep career.

Abram chose Ole Miss over programs like Louisville, Maryland, St. John's, DePaul among his finalists.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter