Ole Miss Commit Lockhart Camps in Oxford and Tuscaloosa

Can Ole Miss hold onto the California linebacker with Nick Saban and others looming?

The lone class of 2024 Ole Miss football commitment is Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker Jordan Lockhart.

The rising-junior recruit picked the program back in January, not long after his older brother Danny joined the Rebel program as a transfer at the same position.

Since, the younger Lockhart's profile has risen with offers from several programs, including Alabama most recently. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound prospect earned the offer from Crimson Tide coaches after a camp in early June.

"The camp was awesome, a lot of competition," Danny Lockhart Sr., Jordan's father, told The Grove Report. "Coaches really liked him, it was an honor. He’s was balling! Ran 4.5 (40-yard dash), killed all the drills, had two deflections and one interception...

"We were pulled up to coach (Nick) Saban's office when he offered Jordan. He told Jordan the staff and him was impressed. We are just thankful that Jordan is developing and getting better everyday."

Naturally, when Alabama offers a prospect already committed to another program it draws attention -- especially with a year and a half in between Lockhart signing a National Letter of Intent with one college.

"An offer from a school like Bama it’s very important because the evaluation is high," Lockhart Sr. said. "I know Jordan right now is just allowing the recruiting process to take it’s course. His number one focus is remaining a good student in the classroom and helping St. John Bosco win a championship."

The Lockharts, who Sr. is leading on a college camp tour with seven other Southern California-area prospects, then made a stop in Oxford for camp. Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Maurice Crum got initiate time with one of his potential future players.

"I will be forever grateful for Lane Kiffin who offered Jordan after competing at a OM camp," Lockhart said. "He offered Jordan before he even took a varsity snap. Coach Kiffin told me Jordan's got it, he’s special. They spent a lot of time with Jordan, giving him tips on how to be a better 'backer."

Time in Oxford means plenty to Lockhart, especially with two of his sons on the field together at times.

"Ole miss Camp was special," he said. "My Son Danny is doing well. He’s in the mix of things and also the coaches love him."

Now the pressure begins to shift to the young linebacker, who also impressed at an Arizona camp last week.

"At the end of the day, ultimately it will be Jordan‘s decision," Lockhart said. "It’s crazy to think that he has two more seasons of high school to play. My thoughts and feelings will not have leverage over his final decision. I’m going to allow the coaches to continue to recruit him and I’m going to keep him focused on playing good football and keeping his grades in order."

