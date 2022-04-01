Ole Miss 'Definitely' a Contender for Demitrius Bell Following Offer, First Visit

Ole Miss wasted no time getting Demitrius Bell on campus.

Just one day after offering the Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman High School wide receiver a scholarship, he took in Oxford for his first ever trip to campus in conjunction with spring practice Thursday.

"It was good," Bell told The Grove Report via SI All-American Friday morning. "I enjoyed the practice and the coaching staff, really like the receiver coach, coach (Derrick) Nix. He was just like I can be a really huge fit for them since Ole Miss is known for receivers.

"I saw their fast-paced offensive, They look nice!"

In addition to the look at Kiffin's program as a whole, Nix's position group was observed even when the rest of the Rebel team was done for the day.

"I like the way the receiver coach handles things and how he coaches," Bell said. "Like yesterday the receivers were the last players on the field getting work in. Looking forward to see number one (Jonathan Mingo) play again, he legit!"

Bell wore No. 1 and admired the Rebels' current No. 1 @db1_1o

Following the first impression of campus, spring practice and Oxford in general, Ole Miss appears to have built some staying power with its newest wide receiver target.

"Definitely going be one of the schools I consider going to," Bell said.

The Rebels will stay in the mix, but it doesn't mean this recruitment will come to a close any time soon. Bell is in the middle of his emergence on the trail, having visited Kentucky and added that offer over the last couple of days, too.

Penn State, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Middle Tennessee, Toledo and Austin Peay also offered in the month of March.

"Everybody still in it," he said. "Because this the beginning of my recruiting process."

More visits are likely in the coming weeks for the 6'2" rising senior recruit, though the trips have yet to be confirmed or ironed out. What has, though, is the developing criteria Bell is considering when it does come time to narrow his list of options and eventually to make a verbal commitment.

"I’m big on family so whatever school shows genuine love, in the program have a brotherhood," he said. "That’s where I’m going to pick.

"I like when coaches keep it real with me."

Expect more tenders to potentially roll towards the big pass catcher as his recruitment continues to ascend.

Bell broke out in 2021, scoring seven receiving touchdowns in just eight games of action. He hauled in 35 passes for 498 yards and added a rushing score as a junior while spending partial time working in the return game, too.

