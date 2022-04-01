Skip to main content

Ole Miss 'Definitely' a Contender for Demitrius Bell Following Offer, First Visit

Emerging wide receiver recruit visits Oxford one day after earning Rebel offer

Ole Miss wasted no time getting Demitrius Bell on campus. 

Just one day after offering the Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman High School wide receiver a scholarship, he took in Oxford for his first ever trip to campus in conjunction with spring practice Thursday. 

"It was good," Bell told The Grove Report via SI All-American Friday morning. "I enjoyed the practice and the coaching staff, really like the receiver coach, coach (Derrick) Nix. He was just like I can be a really huge fit for them since Ole Miss is known for receivers.

"I saw their fast-paced offensive, They look nice!"

In addition to the look at Kiffin's program as a whole, Nix's position group was observed even when the rest of the Rebel team was done for the day. 

"I like the way the receiver coach handles things and how he coaches," Bell said. "Like yesterday the receivers were the last players on the field getting work in. Looking forward to see number one (Jonathan Mingo) play again, he legit!"

Demitrius Bell

Bell wore No. 1 and admired the Rebels' current No. 1

Following the first impression of campus, spring practice and Oxford in general, Ole Miss appears to have built some staying power with its newest wide receiver target.

"Definitely going be one of the schools I consider going to," Bell said. 

The Rebels will stay in the mix, but it doesn't mean this recruitment will come to a close any time soon. Bell is in the middle of his emergence on the trail, having visited Kentucky and added that offer over the last couple of days, too. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Penn State, Vanderbilt, Pitt, Middle Tennessee, Toledo and Austin Peay also offered in the month of March. 

"Everybody still in it," he said. "Because this the beginning of my recruiting process."

Demitrius Bell

More visits are likely in the coming weeks for the 6'2" rising senior recruit, though the trips have yet to be confirmed or ironed out. What has, though, is the developing criteria Bell is considering when it does come time to narrow his list of options and eventually to make a verbal commitment. 

"I’m big on family so whatever school shows genuine love, in the program have a brotherhood," he said. "That’s where I’m going to pick.

"I like when coaches keep it real with me."

Expect more tenders to potentially roll towards the big pass catcher as his recruitment continues to ascend.

Bell broke out in 2021, scoring seven receiving touchdowns in just eight games of action. He hauled in 35 passes for 498 yards and added a rushing score as a junior while spending partial time working in the return game, too.

Demitrius Bell

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Demitrius Bell
Recruiting

Ole Miss 'Definitely' a Contender for Demitrius Bell Following Offer, First Visit

By The Grove Report Staff31 seconds ago
USATSI_16698890
Football

Rebels' Cornerback Deantre Prince Hopes To Be "All-Around Defensive Back" in 2022

By Cole Thompson48 minutes ago
Matt Corral 13
Football

Seattle Seahawks Trade Up for Matt Corral in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King55 minutes ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Big Play RB Receives Offer

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
dart Altmyer 1
Football

Jaxson Dart Discusses Transfer Portal, Decision to Join Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie13 hours ago
Reagan Burford 6
Baseball

Weekend Preview: Ole Miss Travels to Kentucky for SEC Tilt

By John Macon Gillespie13 hours ago
Luke Altmyer
Football

Luke Altmyer Discusses Sugar Bowl Loss, Spring Quarterback Competition

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
Tysheem_Johnson3
Football

Tysheem Johnson Says Ole Miss Will Have 'Best Secondary in the Country' in 2022

By Ben King21 hours ago