Ole Miss Football 4-Star LB Target Collin Oliver Sets Decision Date

One of the Lane Kiffin's top targets at the linebacker position will be making his decision later this week.

Collin Oliver, a four-star rated inside linebacker recruit from Edmond, Okla., announced Sunday morning on Twitter that he will be making his college decision on Friday, May 15.

Ole Miss is one of eight schools in the running for Oliver, along with Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others. He announced his top eight back in April.

A top-300 player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, Oliver is the No. 9 rated inside linebacker in the class. Recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks had this to say about Oliver back in December at the end of the high school season:

Good size and frame that fits an inside/middle linebacker projection, but could also fit on the edge in the right situation. Quality experience in multiple alignments, including three-point and four-point stances, as well as edge and traditional off-line linebacker. Quick off the ball when playing on the line. Generally a solid tackler with strong hands. Closes well in pursuit, whether vs. run or as a rusher. Dangerous coming from the backside. Flashes natural pass-rush feel from multiple spots. Very intriguing blitz option as off-line LB. Strong overall athletic profile.

Ole Miss was a late addition to Oliver's list. The Rebels didn't even offer the linebacker until Feb. 27. By April 3, when Oliver named his top-eight, the Rebels were already in serious contention.

