Ole Miss Adds 4-star WR Marc Britt for the 2020 Season

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday the addition of Marc Britt to the Rebels' 2020 signing class. Britt is expected to join the team this summer.

Britt, who recently graduated from Dade Christian School in Miami, Florida, is rated a four-star wide receiver by both Rivals and ESPN. The 6-foot-2 wideout is a member of the ESPN 300, ranked the No. 191 prospect nationally.

Touted the No. 29 ranked wide receiver in the 2020 class by ESPN, Britt earned All-Dade County as a senior at Miami Christian School. He tallied in 1,352 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Victors in 2019. Britt also registered four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball as a safety.

Britt was a member of the 2018 Carol City HS squad that finished the season 9-3 and was ranked No. 28 nationally by MaxPreps. He spent his sophomore and freshman seasons at Champagnat Catholic in Florida. In his two seasons with the Lions, Britt hauled in 53 receptions for 1,927 yards and 18 touchdowns.

