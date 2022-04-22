Skip to main content
Ole Miss Hosts Jaden Rashada, What it Means for Rebels Depth Chart and Recruiting

Will top California signal caller Jaden Rashada pull the trigger for Ole Miss this weekend in Oxford?

Ryan Chapman

OXFORD, Miss. - The Ole Miss Rebels have only two scholarship quarterbacks on scholarship with Luke Altmyer and Jaxon Dart. Signing a top-notch signal-caller from the class of 2023 is all but paramount. Thankfully, Pittsburg (Calif.) High School quarterback Jaden Rashada will be making his third visit to Head Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels this weekend.

Will the third visit lead to a pledge to Ole Miss? Considering who's been recruiting this young signal-caller, that would be a good thing if it happened.

Rashada’s offer list is a wide variety of top college programs like Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Utah, Oregon, UCLA, Stanford, Oklahoma, Penn State, and Michigan State among others.

Even with the stiff competition, making a third trip to Ole Miss, with this next trip an official visit after canceling his Oregon official visit, gives good vibes that the Rebels are close to finalizing on its best bet at quarterback within the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Arkansas recently hosted him but the Hogs are expected to land quarterback Malachi Singleton from Georgia this next Monday. That would mean Arkansas is likely out. With Oregon not hosting Rashada, it also provides Ole Miss a chance to take the first swing between the two schools during an official visit.

In short, Rashada appears to be the guy for the Rebels. There are certainly some bonuses that go along with winning the Rashada sweepstakes this weekend and not later.

First, landing a national top 20 prospect at quarterback is sure to help with talented receiver recruits. Ridgeland (Miss.) High School’s Ayden Williams would be a prime example, as he’s one of the top in-state prospects at 6’3”, 200-pounds.

Second, get quarterback recruiting over with. The longer it drags out for Rashada, the more likely Ole Miss sees its options dwindle while Rashada makes a final decision. 

Let's be honest, Ole Miss does not appear to be the likely landing spot for Arch Manning, so landing Rashada sooner than later would be great for the Rebels. 

Third, a lot of effort goes into recruiting a big-time quarterback like Rashada. That energy can then be added to recruiting players across the board. That’s especially true with Kiffin, a recruiter that’s done very well over the years and he’d be freed up to spend more time on a plethora of prospects.

As for the depth chart, Rashada would bring balance back to Ole Miss. Having two legitimate scholarship Power Five signal callers on the depth chart, in the SEC West, is quite dangerous. Injuries happen. At the very least, Ole Miss needs to be at three quarterbacks in 2023 and moving forward. Rashada presents a chance to be back to normal.

The Grove Report will be following the Rashada situation closely and will report on any pertinent information moving forward on him and all other Rebels’ recruiting information.

