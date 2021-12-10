Ole Miss Commit Jarell Stinson Talks Rebels, Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game

The Ole Miss commit shared his thoughts about the Rebels earlier this week with John Garcia Jr.

The annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is this Saturday on the campus of Southern Miss, and the recruiting world will have its eyes on the action taking place in Hattiesburg.

Earlier this week, John Garcia Jr. of The Grove Report and SI All-American sat down with Ole Miss commit Jarell Stinson (Opelika, Ala.) to discuss his recruitment and upcoming participation in the all-star game.

"It's exciting to play against some of the best in the state," Stinson said. "We're coming out here working and trying to get better."

Stinson has played a variety of positions in his high school career, but he will be suiting up at defensive back when he gets to Oxford, which is also the position he will be playing on Saturday.

"I feel like focusing on one spot," Stinson said. "I feel like I can be better at one position. I think I'm going to end up playing the corner spot, and I'm learning some stuff here."

Stinson has attended two Ole Miss games in person this year, once on an official visit, and he became infatuated with Oxford during his time in Mississippi.

"I really enjoyed my time up there," Stinson said. "It's amazing: the campus, and the fans are so interactive with you. It's a place you want to call home."

The Rebel recruit also had high praise for head coach Lane Kiffin who recently led Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history.

"I really like him as a coach," Stinson said. "He's a fun guy to be around. You can tell by how much the fans love him."

After watching Ole Miss go 10-2 and earn a berth in the Sugar Bowl, Stinson's anticipation for reaching Oxford grew even stronger.

"I really liked watching them this year," Stinson said. "They were really exciting. It made me more ready to play for them."

Kickoff in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game is set for noon on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

