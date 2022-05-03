Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Geralds Adds Rebel Football Offer

Ready to feel aged Ole Miss fans?

One of the top players from one of the most notable, recent Rebel teams associated with success has a son who is now an official target of Lane Kiffin and the future of the program.

Daverin Deuce Geralds, a class of 2026 football prospect listed as an athlete from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill High School, announced a scholarship offer from the program over the weekend. He was in Oxford for the Grove Bowl the weekend prior. The rising ninth-grade prospect is already 6'2", 230 pounds, likely projecting him on the defensive line in college.

He is the son of Daverin Geralds, the former starting center for the Rebels back in the Jevan Snead days. The former Rebel standout played at a listed 6'2", 305 pounds, so the younger prospect is already projecting similarly.

"He was extremely excited to here about that one," the young prospect said of his father. "He dreams about me playing there."

Of course Geralds knows plenty about Oxford given the family history.

"When I was a little baby I use to watch the games while wearing this little jersey to support my dad," he said. "But I really don’t remember all of that."

Of course it's early in the recruitment of the younger Geralds, who now has verbal offers from Vanderbilt, Louisville, Arkansas State and Tennessee State in addition to Ole Miss, but the Rebel offer stands out to one person close to his camp.

"Legacy what can I say other than I’m proud my son was offered by my alma mater today #AGTG," Daverin Geralds said on Twitter.

The elder Geralds played in Oxford from 2006-2009, starting over multiple years including for the Rebels back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2008 and 2009. Each campaign ended with Ole Miss capturing the Cotton Bowl crown under head coach Houston Nutt.

Despite the familiarity with Oxford and Ole Miss football, Geralds is expected to take his time with the process. As he settles into high school football at Collins Hill, which won a state championship in 2021, more opportunities are to be expected.

"I'm really open to any school that gives me a chance," he said.

