Ole Miss Makes the Cut for Coveted OL Recruit Brycen Sanders

The old adage of failing to forget the first -- of anything important -- holds up in the recruiting game. For Brycen Sanders, Ole Miss jumped in his recruitment before all others did. So when he cut his list of nearly 30 options down to just four on Tuesday evening, the Rebels were positioned to stay in the hunt.

Along with Ole Miss, it was LSU, Tennessee and Oklahoma named by the coveted Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout offensive line prospect.

"They were my first offer after my sophomore year," Sanders told SI All-American. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach (Jake) Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players.

"I like what they are doing with their program."

Having become one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the country, Sanders has also been busy on the visit trail since emerging as an underclassman. The new coaching staffs at LSU and Oklahoma have had him on campus most recently. Tennessee had him on campus in January and Ole Miss hosted him during the 2021 season.

More trips between the four finalists are likely to take place before a final decision, too, including official visits.

"After I take my officials in June, I will probably wait a few days, talk with my family and then commit in mid-June," Sanders said.

The Rebels' offer to Sanders dates back to December of 2020, less than a year after Kiffin and his staff were set in place in Oxford. It was the first full recruiting year for the coaching staff.

The rising-senior recruit helped The Baylor School to seven wins in 2021, including a playoff berth. Sanders also throws the discus and shot put for Baylor, qualifying for the state meet in the discus last spring ahead of a top 10 finish and personal record (146-11) run. His PR in the shot put (51-5) was registered just a week later.

