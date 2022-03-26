Manning Visiting Texas, ‘Bama Next. Ole Miss on the Outside Looking in?

Lane Kiffin will get a star quarterback recruit in the class of 2023.

That much is a virtual certainty with the type of targets and interest the Ole Miss Rebels have garnered to date. Jaden Rashada, Marcel Reed, Christopher Vizzina and others have been in consistent contact with the coaching staff and after this weekend — all but Rashada has spent time in Oxford of late.

But what of Arch Manning?

The Rebel legacy continues to take his own spring visits, as he’s set to see Texas this weekend and Alabama the next. Georgia got him back on campus last weekend as it’s beginning to appear that UGA, UA and UT are emerging as the programs to beat. In addition to Ole Miss, LSU, Florida and plenty of others have shot their shot for the most famous recruit in the land.

Manning himself hasn’t mentioned any sort of list of favorites, and he likely never will, so the buzz on certain programs with him is even more critical to track after each trip. It’s clear the potential favorite trio (Texas, Georgia, Alabama) are still in the hunt because of the trips. There is still digging needed to be done with the 2022 versions of each program, each under a major change either at quarterback or among assistant coaches under the tenured head coaches, so it appears understandable from the prospect perspective.

Perhaps it’s that boat, with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby leaving for Oklahoma, that has slowed some of the Rebel momentum. The replacement for Lebby, Charlie Weis Jr., has efforted on his end. For those curious, he was logging trips to New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman nearly immediately after he was hired and coaches were permitted to hit the road. The Grove Report sources indicate multiple Weis trips to New Orleans went down on behalf of the Ole Miss staff.

If it’s not all but over for the Ole Miss angle with Manning, that will come to light relatively soon. There is a sense his camp is moving closer to a decision, although his high school coach has hinted at the process going from spring to the summer months before the final call is made. No date for a commitment is to be set but if it were, we would urge readers to keep an eye on the Manning Passing Academy.

The MPA, scheduled for June 23-26 in Louisiana, is the only event Manning is scheduled to participate in beyond Newman High School’s spring practice and game schedule, of course. It means no Elite 11 regionals or finals, no Under Armour events or anything similar like a 7-on-7 tournament or showcase like most quarterbacks work through during the offseason. It’s a microcosm of the Manning camp in much of the hype, as the concerted effort from all involved has steered more towards limiting the exposure of the planet’s most famous high school football player.

Of the non-Manning passers on the radar, excitement should be paired with multiple names from the Rebel angle. Rashada is among California's best and has become a national recruit of late, with the Ole Miss competition appearing to be Oregon and Miami, two programs under new management at the very top. As a junior in 2021, Rashada threw for more than 2,200 yards and 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions at 6'5", 190 pounds. TGR staff will see Rashada in action this weekend in Dallas.

Vizzina is the hottest quarterback in the South, and he's been to Oxford three times already. A big and physical talent out of Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian, he has seen his stock soar since the fall and the battle is a heavy one in his direction. Ole Miss is battling Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, the in-state Auburn Tigers and others here. In 2021, Vizzina scored 31 touchdowns (16 passing) as a legitimate dual threat, throwing for 2,000 yards and rushing for 600 more.

Reed had the biggest offer list of any non-Manning on this list, dating back to his time as an underclassman at Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy, where he got major run since his freshman season. As a junior, the dual-threat talent was on display in his scoring 12 touchdowns through the air and 12 more on the ground. Reed picked up the Rebel offer back in April of 2021 and will be in town this weekend as one of the most intriguing visitors nationally.

