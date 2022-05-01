Skip to main content

Getting to Know Ole Miss OT Recruit Tyree Adams

One of the top Louisiana prospects in the class of 2023 would be offensive tackle Tyree Adams from St. Augustine High School.

NEW ORLEANS -- The Ole Miss Rebels made a concerted effort to gain the talent and size necessary to compete in the SEC West with the offensive line haul from 2022’s recruiting class. With the 2023 recruiting class, another batch of talent is needed to produce the talent and depth to finalize the process.

One of the prospects that Ole Miss offered would be Tyree Adams from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine. He visited Ole Miss one week ago for an unofficial visit.

His offer list, beyond Ole Miss, is quite impressive. LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, Louisville, Memphis, and West Virginia just to name some of them. Additionally, seeing his film dictates why Ole Miss continues to recruit this young man.

Unlike many young offensive lineman, Adams has the ability to be patient with his blocks. He does not consistently get out over his feet and lose his balance. Avoiding this overstepping issue is one that shows how Adams has taken good coaching and applied it at an early stage of his development, as well as the notion that he’s coachable. Oftentimes, it takes years for big and powerful offensive tackles to get out of that bad habit.

The 6’6”, 285-pound offensive tackle shows his feet continue to move after contact. Again, this is an issue for many young players. Adams, on the other hand, takes on a defender, begins to move him, and keeps his feet moving right along with his hands and arms. That’s a really good sign for what Adams can do in the future.

Tyree Adams Offensive Tackle New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine - 2023 - visited Ole Miss unofficially in late April, same weekend as the Grove Bowl

Tyree Adams plays for St. Augustine, one of the most well respected high school football programs in all of Dixie.

As for his frame, Adams is the big and long offensive tackle that’s often seen in the SEC. One cannot teach size; he’s not completely filled out yet either. There’s plenty of time for a college weight program to mold this talented offensive tackle’s body. With that, The Grove Report caught up with Adams for a little more about him and his recruitment.

How’s your spring practice going?

(Answer): “Looking great, getting better every day,” Adams stated.

Are you playing left or right tackle?

(Answer): “Both.”

How was your visit to Ole Miss?

(Answer): “I loved it. Everything I expected. It was great.”

What are your thoughts about Kiffin?

(Answer): “He’s a great young coach that knows his stuff.”

Did you get to ride in the Rolls Royce?

(Answer): “No sir. That was for guys on official visits.”

There’s a long way to go with where Adams will eventually sign his letter of intent, but Ole Miss is definitely in the mix. Let’s see if and when the Rebels can get Adams on campus for an official visit, as that’s the bottom line with recruiting any prospect.

