Ole Miss Rebels Land Commitment From Three-Star OT Taren Hedrick
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels landed their 11th commitment of the 2025 cycle on Sunday afternoon when three-star offensive tackle Taren Hedrick announced his pledge to Lane Kiffin's program via social media.
"1000% committed HOTTY TODDY," Hedrick said via X (formerly Twitter).
The 6-5, 305-pound offensive tackle had the Rebels in his Top 10 programs, along with programs such as the Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Kentucky Wildcats, UCF Knights, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Purdue Boilermakers. Per his On3 profile, Hedrick is rated as the No. 38 offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle and the No. 78 player in the state of Florida.
The Columbia, Mo., native will spend his senior year of high school suiting up for the Community School Of Naples.
Hedrick is the second offensive tackle commit Ole Miss has received for the 2025 cycle so far, joining 6-8, 300-pound recruit Kenneth Boston, who announced his pledge to the Rebels on Wednesday.
Ole Miss' 2025 class is beginning to take shape rather quickly, as the Rebels now have the No. 9 class in the Southeastern Conference and the No. 15 class in the nation. The class is headlined by four-star running back Ayklin Dear and four-star receiver Jerome Myles. Dear is rated as the No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi while Myles is the No. 1 recruit coming out of Utah in 2025.