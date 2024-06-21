Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Chauffeurs Four-Star Ladarian Clardy on Official Visit
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels' coach Lane Kiffin brought back a familiar recruiting tactic on Friday to help sway 2025 four-star safety Ladarian Clardy. To give some background, Kiffin has gone viral in the past for bringing one of his fancy whips around when a potential student-athlete comes to Oxford for a recruiting visit, and he continued that trend on Friday.
This time, Kiffin acted as a chauffeur for Clardy on his official visit with the Rebels on Thursday, and the recruit posted a video of the interaction to social media.
"Best Uber 🤣," Clardy said via X (formerly known as Twitter).
Clardy asked Kiffin if he could take him to the Oxford Square, and Kiffin agreed to on one condition.
"I can take you anywhere you want to go as long as you come to the Sip," Kiffin told Clardy.
Kiffin is pulling out the big guns for the Pensacola, Fla., native. Per On3, Clardy is rated as the No. 17 safety in the 2025 cycle and the No. 27 recruit in The Sunshine State. The consensus four-star recruit would be an excellent get for Pete Golding's defense, but the Rebels are going to have to some legwork to sway his commitment.
On3's recruitment prediction machine currently gives the Florida State Seminoles a 92.8 percent chance to earn Clardy's pledge compared to Ole Miss' 1.6 percent chance. Time will tell if Clardy's joyride with Kiffin will get him to come to the Sip.