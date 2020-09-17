Ole Miss Recruits React to Roll Out of New Power Blue Uniforms

Yes, it's finally happening.

Ole Miss confirmed yesterday afternoon that the football team will be wearing a powder blue uniform for the first time in its season opener against Florida at Vaught-Heminway Stadium.

The uniforms, which were unveiled in a social media video, left some ambiguity. But the university later confirmed that these uniforms will be rolling out for the first time against the Gators.

Including the new powder blues, the Rebels now have four different uniform top combinations: powder blue, navy blue, red and white.

With understandable reason, Ole Miss fans are pretty pumped up about the news. The powder baseball jerseys have gotten all the craze in past years, now it's time for that same energy to come under the lights in the Vaught.

But it wasn't just the fans. Ole Miss plays and perspective recruits took to social media to voice their pleasure with the new uniform reveal.

Nicco Marchio: Class of 2022 4-star QB

Kyndrich Breedlove: 2021 SI All-American Athlete, Ole Miss Commit

MJ Daniels: 2021 SI All-American In-State Athlete

Trey Washington: 2021 3-star CB, Ole Miss Commit

It seems like such a silly and trivial thing – whoooo new uniforms!! But this has real impact. Recruits love stuff like this. Hell, players on the team love stuff like this.

For a rebuilding program like Ole Miss, you want anything that will raise some energy within the program and help grow that brand. It seems like the powder blues are step one in that process.

