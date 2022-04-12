Ole Miss 'Rolled out the Red Carpet' for Brycen Sanders During Official Visit

Brycen Sanders was able to experience something few coveted recruits get to at Ole Miss or much of any top college football program, for that matter.

He was the sole official visitor of the weekend for Lane Kiffin's staff, kicking off his slate of trips ahead of a verbal commitment between the Rebels, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout offensive lineman said his favorite part was the extended time with the current Rebel players.

"I was just talking to them about their time at Ole Miss, asking the players about some of their time at Ole Miss, how the coaches are, and they told me all positive things," Sanders told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. "They told me every day is super high energy, it's super fun. I was at their practice Saturday and they weren't lying. There was music blaring, there were coaches chest-bumping the players, just having fun with it.

"They talked a lot about Coach (Jake) Thornton, the O-line coach, in how he's gonna relate to you. He's gonna protect you like a child and also teach you some great technique to help you become a better player."



Sanders says he will continue to survey players at their college program about the true experience while on campus, one of the key factors in his eventual decision. The general culture and relationship with the coaches will also play a major part.

"It means everything to me," he said. "Relationships are one of the most important factors to where I want to go. I want to go to a school that I have a relationship with the coaches, the players and the whole staff -- that is gonna make it feel like home. If I have those great relationships then I'm not gonna regret my decision.

"They rolled out the red carpet for me, trying to make me feel special and I did feel special. I had an amazing time down there."

It wasn't just the time with the players and the potential future position coach, either. Kiffin got one-on-one time with Sanders and his family, of course with him on the official visit.

"It was fun, I got to talk just him and my family, just talking about how he really likes my game, how aggressive I am and how I could fit really well into the Ole Miss offense," Sanders said. "Also how early I can play at Ole Miss. Their offense relates well to the NFL and it's good for linemen because they run a high-tempo offense, so it gets the defensive line tired throughout the whole game.

"Their offense is run really well for offensive linemen."



The head coach is known for his savvy, ability to take things lightly and even laugh at himself at times. The youth on the staff is a reflection of it, though the experience under Kiffin is present, something Sanders noticed while getting extended time in Oxford.

"Another thing I love about Ole Miss is how young their coaching staff is. Coach Thornton, the O-line coach, and Coach (Charlie) Weiss, the offensive coordinator -- they're both 29 years old," he said. "They can relate really well to the players and they're way more mature than their age and their coaching experience is older than their age tells."

Of course the multi-day trip, spanning Friday to Sunday in Sanders' case, wasn't all about football and the potential of playing such at Ole Miss. On Saturday, in between checking out spring practice, plenty of the Oxford campus was taken in.

"They showed me the dorms, the off-campus apartments and houses where some of the players stay at," he said. "We were around the other campus facilities, too, and almost all of them are getting upgrades. They also showed me the academic side of it, multiple academic buildings, met with multiple academic people, so they showed me a lot besides football."

Those elements factor plenty into what Sanders is looking for in making his pick come June, after official visits to LSU and Oklahoma.

"I just want to get it over with before my senior season so I can just focus on that and winning a state championship," he said.

The other finalist, Tennessee, got him on campus unofficially of late.

Back on the field, the chance to compete for early playing time is also a factor. Apparently on the Rebel roster there could be room for young contribution come 2023.

"It's definitely pretty favorable, to be able to play early," Sanders said.

