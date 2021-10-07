    • October 7, 2021
    Ole Miss Set To Host Quartet Of Elite West Coast Talent vs. Arkansas

    The Ole Miss Rebels will host three elite quarterbacks from the west coast this weekend.
    Author:

    The Ole Miss Rebels have been making waves on the recruiting trail as of late, securing three commitments in the last couple of weeks, and vaulting them up the recruiting rankings. 

    Now, per a report from Greg Biggins of 247Sports, the Rebels are set to continue that recruiting momentum this weekend, as they welcome a trio of talented west coast quarterbacks from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes to campus for visits. 

    First up for the Rebels will be 2022 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) gunslinger Devin Brown, who recently de-committed from USC following the firing of Clay Helton. The Rebels offered Brown expeditiously after Helton's exit, with Brown promptly scheduling a trip to visit the Rebels. 

    READ MORE: Ole Miss To Be Without Key Starter vs. Arkansas

    He has completed 102 of 141 pass attempts for 2,007 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

    Brown has even added six scores as a rusher in the small sample size, considering he doesn't play deep into games because of wide scoring margins.

    The Chargers have outscored opponents 323-49 thus far.

    Next on the docket for Kiffin and Ole Miss will be 2023 Waren (Downey, CA) signal-caller Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been compared favorably to former Heisman winner, Marcus Mariota, and is one of the top passers in the 2023 class.

    Iamaleava has passed for 1,486 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021 and led his team to a 5-0 record.

    Last but not least, is 2024 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) QB, Elijah Brown, who will be facing Iamaleava's Warren team on Friday night. Brown's teammate, 2024 wide-out Jack Ressler, will also make the trip with Brown and Iamaleava.

    All three are expected to make it to Oxford by kick-off. 

