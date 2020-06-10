Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star rated defensive back Demarko Williams committed to the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon, choosing Ole Miss over the likes of Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas and others.

At 5-foot-10 and 175-pounds, Williams is ranked as the nation's No. 49 cornerback by the 247Sports Composite. He plays his high school ball at Westlake in Atlanta, Ga.

"I have known for a while it would be Ole Miss. I have been leaning that way for a while," Williams told Rivals.com in a video while making his announcement. "I probably made the decision in my mind about a month ago. I talked to other schools for a little while, but I have known it was Ole Miss.

Ole Miss didn't actually offer Williams until March of this year and he's never really taken an official or unofficial visit to Ole Miss.

That said, he becomes the second defensive back in the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021, joining Kyndrich Breedlove who committed on May 31.

"From the start, right after they offered me, Ole Miss had great energy," Williams said. "They stayed on me hard, the love is real, it stayed consistent and everything they were doing and saying felt real to me."

The Rebel recruiting class is now up to five commitments, still highlighted by four-star wide receiver Braylon Brown out of Florida.

