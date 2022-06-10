Ole Miss WR Prospect Cayden Lee Breaks Down Recruitment

Cayden Lee discusses each of the schools he is likely to visit and what’s next for his recruitment.

One of the top rising senior prospects the Peach State has to offer was in Las Vegas for the Overtime seven-on-seven tournament, and he took time after one of his games to do an interview with The Grove Report.

Cayden Lee

Size: 6’0”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain

Q: How’s recruiting looking?

Lee: “Recruiting for me, I’m starting to narrow it down in my head,” Lee began. “Probably going to end up committing before my senior season begins. So I’m going to start narrowing that down and maybe drop a top schools (list) or something (on social media) in the coming weeks.”

Q: Do you know two or three schools that are for sure going to make that list?

Lee: “Yes sir. I know that Georgia, hometown (team), got to go with the Dawgs. Ole Miss, then Oklahoma. And South Carolina.”

Q: Can you tell me about Ole Miss?

Lee: “Ole Miss, I mean, if you go to Ole Miss you are going to be set. It’s Lane Kiffin, if you play in Lane Kiffin’s offense, he’s going to sling the football around. That’s a receiver and quarterback’s offense.”

Q: Ole Miss likes you in the slot?

Lee: “Yes sir. They like how I can also be versatile and play slot and outside.”

Q: What about Oklahoma?

Lee: “Coach Lebby, he went to Oklahoma from Ole Miss (laughing), so it’s kind of a similar offense.”

Q: Have you been out to Oklahoma yet?

Lee: “Yes sir.”

Q: What about South Carolina?

Lee: “Yeah, Coach Beamer, he’s building a great team. What he did last year shocked a lot of people and he’s just going to keep building on it.”

Q: Any visits that you are going to take after this seven-on-seven tournament?

Lee: “Yeah, so I’m looking to schedule a couple of official visits. I’m probably going to do that in the next two or three days. So, I’ll have to get back with you on that.”

Q: Probably from those same schools we talked about?

Lee: “Yeah, probably those.”

Q: But no official visits are set right now?

Lee: “None are set right now.”

Q: Are there any other schools that are talking to you, that if they offer it could shake things up a little bit?

Lee: “I’ll say that some of the schools that could really shake things up a little bit would be Alabama. I mean, if you go to Alabama, it’s Alabama. It speaks for itself. That could be a game changer for me.”

Q: Alabama talking to you at all?

Lee: “I talk to Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach (Holmon) Wiggins.”

Q: Are you camping anywhere?

Lee: “No sir. I’m not camping anywhere, but I might end up going to Tuscaloosa for a camp. I’m not sure though.”

