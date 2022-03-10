Ole Miss Offensive Line Signee Preston Cushman Talks Rebels, Preparing for Oxford

The Rebels will be bringing in an athletic offensive tackle from Florida with Preston Cushman joining the roster.

TAMPA, Fla. -- For the class of 2022, one of the goals for Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin was getting more size and depth along the offensive line. Mission accomplished. The Rebels secured the signatures of five offensive linemen. One of those prospects is Preston Cushman and he hails from Florida.

Transitioning from high school football to the SEC West is not an easy task. Cushman knows that. He played at roughly 275 to 280 pounds last season at Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian, but his situation is changing as he’s attempting to pack on good weight.

His frame is where The Grove Report's exclusive interview with the Rebel signee begins.

“I’m moving just as well, I would say at 295 pounds,” Cushman said of his added weight since last season. “Ole Miss wants me to be from 290 to 305, is what they are saying. Still trying to take some fat off and build a little more muscle. Upper body especially. Hitting a lot more legs (in the weight room) and feeling really comfortable with where I’m at.”

Cushman added weight pretty quick. He discussed the transition to his new weight of 295.

“At first, I put on a little fat," he said. "I have been working a lot here with our college camp at the Trench Academy, working five days a week. Getting comfortable with the weight was hard. After doing a bunch of reps you get really used to it.”

Once arriving at Ole Miss, Cushman talked about the position that the Rebels will play him at.

“So I talked to my offensive line coach Jake Thornton, and Ole Miss is really feeling me at offensive tackle," he said. "Our tackles are a little more athletic. We also brought in some big boys to fill in those guard positions.

“I played all five positions in high school, and that’s a thing where I can play center, guard or tackle. But I really see myself, and Coach Thornton sees me at tackle.”

As for goals prior to enrolling this June, Cushman provided some insight.

“I think taking that weight, a clean weight, is like taking some of that fat off…Like I would say a little more explosiveness, speed, and stuff like that," he said. "I still think my athleticism hasn’t peaked yet and I think I can still maximize what I have and get a little faster and stronger.”

As for how he may fit in at the position projection, he defined his best attribute as an offensive tackle.

“I really think that me getting out in space and being able to move. Getting off the ball," Cushman said. "I wouldn’t say my drive blocking, stuff like that. At Ole Miss, we run a lot of mid-zone and wide zone. I think midzone is going to be great for me to get out and run with guys. I really think that would be my best (attribute).”

Heading into a freshman campaign in Oxford, Cushman discussed his goals for his first season as a Rebel.

“Yeah, I want to say my plans right now are to redshirt," he said. "Really, just getting acclimated and working my butt off to get those body goals where they want me to play around 315, 320, is really my weight goal to be there before I’m really playing. And just taking all my resources and using them to the best of my ability.”

As for a major, Cushman already has a plan there as well.

“I would say business management. Very general. I know a lot of guys do it. That’s my plan right now.”

