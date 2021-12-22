QB Prospect Passes Away at Age 18

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Georgia QB Prospect Robbie Roper Passes Away at Age 18

    Roper was expecting an in-home visit from Lane Kiffin in January.
    Author:

    Roswell (Ga.) High School quarterback Robbie Roper passed away on Wednesday, his family announced on social media.

    Roper, 18, was a part of the recruiting class of 2022 and had garnered a large amount of national attention, including from Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin. According to 11Alive News in Atlanta, Roper was admitted to ICU after complications from a procedure earlier in the week. Roper's sister, Bre, recently joined the Ole Miss softball team as a transfer from Georgia Tech.

    The 6-4, 215-pound quarterback held offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina. He had recently gained interest from Florida and was expected to meet with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in the coming weeks.

    Over his high school career, Roper passed for over 6,000 yards and 67 touchdowns paired with 23 interceptions. His senior season featured 37 passing scores and 3,010 yards. He also rushed for five touchdowns in 2021 alongside 465 yards. He averaged 250.8 passing yards per game and 38.8 rushing yards per game this season.

    Roswell head coach Chris Prewett tweeted on Tuesday asking for prayers for his quarterback as he had been admitted to ICU, and the family announced his passing on Wednesday morning.

    "Keep fighting Big Rob!" Prewett tweeted. "Continue to pray for Robbie and his family as well as our community!!!"

    "He was the biggest joy to our family," Roper's family tweeted on Wednesday. "We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."

