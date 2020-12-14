Rebels Back in the RB Market, Inquiring about Under-the-Radar Sean Jackson

FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Ole Miss has swung and missed on a few running back targets in the 2021 recruiting class. Now, they're reaching out to one under-the-radar, bowling ball of a tailback out of the Birmingham area in Hewitt-Trussville's Sean Jackson.
Now, they're reaching out to one under-the-radar, bowling ball of a tailback out of the Birmingham area in Hewitt-Trussville's Sean Jackson. A true downhill runner with surprisingly good receiving chops for a man of his size, Jackson could very well be the next power back in Oxford. 

Standing at 5-foot-10, Jackson weighs a whopping 225-pounds. Picture Ole Miss' current go-to running back in short yardage situations, Snoop Connor, and add ten pounds. That's what you're looking at in the high school senior Jackson, and it's not like that size makes him lack required speed at the position.

In 2020 as a senior, Jackson rushed for over 1,071 yards on 106 carries, averaging 10.1 yards per touch in the ground game. He added 339 receiving yards and totaled 14 touchdowns in the process. As a junior, he ran for over 700 yards and added 450 yards through the air. 

Jackson managed to do all of this while being the No. 2 tailback behind Armoni Goodwin, a four-star who recently de-committed from Auburn.

Likely because of Goodwin, Sean Jackson has flown under the recruiting radar. He's a three star prospect (yet unranked) by 247Sports, unranked by Rivals and didn't make the SI All-American candidate list, which is kinda wild for a kid with his numbers. 

Currently his only serious offer is from UAB, but the senior has recently been drawing late interest from the Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Alabama and others.

Ole Miss currently doesn't have a running back committed for the 2021 class. They struck out on a few running backs earlier in this class, think Kenji Christian (Virginia Tech) and Logan Diggs (Notre Dame). They're very much still in the picture for Alton McCaskill (Oak Ridge HS, Tex.) and Jarquez Hunter (Neshoba Central, Miss.), and honestly both may be more likely than Jackson. 

Regardless, the Trussville product in Sean Jackson is starting to draw more late attention from Ole Miss and others. And really, who couldn't use a 225-pound power back with hands?

