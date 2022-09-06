Versatile LB Skielar Mann Commits to Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels have secured the commitment of the second prospect from the state of Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s from one of the state’s most common talent-producing programs, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County.

Linebacker Skielar Mann made his pledge to Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss program. The versatile linebacker selected the Rebels over offers from other programs like Florida State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and Arkansas State among others.

Watching Mann’s film when playing defense, it’s easy to see why college defensive coaches want him on their respective rosters.

His natural quickness, especially when pursuing a ball carrier across the gridiron, stands out. Mann bursts out of his stance and quickly hits his top speed. Upon contact, that’s where Mann is most noticeable, however.

There are players that just have heavy hands; Mann is one of them. He unloads on ball carriers and even a punter that was too late at getting the football off. He was literally launched backwards and into the turf for being tardy.

Mann also has natural bend as a pass rusher. Coming off the edge, he turns the corner quickly, while staying low, and fends off blockers well while attempting to reach the opposing signal caller.

Overall, Mann is the type of naturally athletic and hard-charging defensive player that Ole Miss needs to consistently sign to be competitive in the SEC West.

