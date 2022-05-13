Ole Miss Loses Elite Mississippi Running Back Dante Dowdell to Oregon

OXFORD, Miss. -- One of the top running backs in the state of Mississippi committed to Oregon on Friday afternoon as Dante Dowdell pulled the trigger on his college decision.

Dowdell is a standout at Picayune (Miss.) High School and helped lead the Maroon Tide to a 14-1 record in 2021, complete with capturing the 5A state title in the Mississippi High School Activities Association. Last season was a breakout year for the rising senior as he rushed for over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Dowdell will not join a running back room at Ole Miss in 2023 that already looks much different than it did a season ago, although that may not be bad news. The Rebels added backs Zach Evans (TCU) and Ulysses Bentley IV (SMU) out of the transfer portal this offseason, signed Quinshon Judkins out of high school and return Kentrel Bullock to its backfield for this fall. Despite losing its top four rushers from 2021, Ole Miss looks to have a solid backfield in the works once again.

It may be needed, too. The Rebels currently have a quarterback battle ongoing between USC-transfer Jaxson Dart and incumbent backup Luke Altmyer. If Ole Miss hopes to recreate its success from last year's 10-win campaign, it may have to go through its backfield, at least in the early portions of the season.

Losing Dowdell, however, is a big blow in the 2023 class, especially considering he comes from within the Magnolia State.

