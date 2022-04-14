LSU and Ole Miss Top Contenders for WR Harvey Broussard

One of the top prospects in Louisiana, wide receiver Harvey Broussard, updates his recruitment.

LAFAYETTE, La. - One of Louisiana’s hottest recruits comes from about an hour west of Baton Rouge. Harvey Broussard is a 6’4”, 175-pound receiver from St. Martinville (La.) High School, and he’s been picking up offers and interest from college coaches since the conclusion of the 2021 high school football season concluded.

Considering how Broussard is tearing up the seven-on-seven circuit while getting bigger and stronger at the same time, it’s not really a surprise.

He took some time to update his recruitment, beginning with his tentative upcoming unofficial visit plans.

“I’ve got Baylor, Florida, and Auburn,” Harvey said of his spring unofficial visit plans. While Harvey does not yet have any official visits set, he does have a handful of schools that are recruiting him hard.

“Ole Miss, Baylor, Cincinnati and Auburn.”

Speaking of Ole Miss, Broussard offered the following description of Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

“He’s a cool dude,” Broussard began. “When I went over there (to Oxford), when they offered me, like, he wanted to start over there as a true freshman. He said if I could enroll early, he was like that would be perfect.”

As for the interest from the Rebels in general, here’s more from Broussard.

“Yeah, they are really interested in me. They call me probably every other day. They are really interested in me. They said they don’t have too many big receivers right now. They were like, they don’t really have enough big receivers, so they could really use me as one of their receivers.

Regarding LSU, the local school that has yet to offer but is still keeping contact with Broussard:

“I’m definitely going to take one of my official visits to LSU.” As for whether he thinks the Tigers will offer, Harvey gave his personal opinion by saying, “They should, I mean when I went on a visit, the coaches were all hyped about me being there and stuff. I’m just going to give it time.”

As for a decision timeframe, Broussard is mulling it over, but it could be a while.

“Yeah, I am going to think about it for a while. Yeah, I’m probably going to make my decision on National Signing Day. Yeah, I’m going to give it time and enjoy the recruiting process.”

