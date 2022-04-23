Rebels Hosting Top Transfer WR for Grove Bowl Weekend

Former UCF standout wide receiver Jaylon Robinson brings speed and playmaking ability to the gridiron.

OXFORD, Miss. - The Grove Bowl staff has confirmed that a big-time transfer will be trekking to the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss to see what the Rebels are all about. This is a player that can change the fortunes of the offense for the Ole Miss offense in 2022.

After losing their top 2021 wide receiver Dontario Drummond to graduation and probably the NFL as well, the Rebels needed to do something to replace his production. Ole Miss Football has looked hard at the Transfer Portal to secure more talent.

WR Dontario Drummond's 1,076 yards and eight touchdowns will be missed in Oxford. Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath and former Louisville wide receiver Jordan Watkins are coming to Oxford, as is flex tight end Michael Trigg from Southern California. Heath will be a senior while Watkins and Trigg will be sophomores. The three of them combined for 76 receptions, 1,095 yards, and 10 touchdowns. The Rebels coaching staff still wants more talent in Oxford.

Top UCF wide receiver and speedster Robinson will be visiting Ole Miss during the Grove Bowl weekend to check out everything that Oxford and the Rebels Football program offers. He could be the final piece for the Rebels to become a prolific wide receiver corps.

In 2020, Robinson, who will be a graduate transfer, hauled in 55 receptions for 979 yards and six touchdowns. His 17.8 average was not a surprise either. He’s a true burner that can get over the top of a defense even if a safety shades to his side of the field. He's fast, and he's also adept at creating separation during his routes by setting up defenders with timely juke moves and good route running ability.

The 5’9”, 170-pound receiver was banged up in the 2021 UCF at Louisville game last season, but he did leave a memorable play for anyone to remember prior to injury.

That was game No. 3 for the Knights last fall, and Johnson played in parts of four more games for UCF later in the year and was never truly full-go until this spring. He finished the season with 18 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.9 yards per catch.

During UCF’s annual spring game last Saturday, Robinson scored two touchdowns. Once again, his speed was the key. Robinson simply could not be handled one-on-one and scored on a long touchdown pass.

Combining Robinson with the elixir in place of Head Coach Lane Kiffin’s overall offensive scheme, plus the playmakers already in place like big wide receiver/flex tight ends like Jonathon Mingo that is 6’2”, 225-pounds and Trigg that’s 6’4”, 245-pounds, that alone would be a great start to the Ole Miss offense.

Michael Trigg is expected to be a major part of the Ole Miss offense this fall, as he's a matchup nightmare with WR skills that plays the flex tight end role.

Adding in the 6’3”, 220-pound Heath and one quick and shifty player like Watkins at 5’11” and 175-pounds, this could quickly become one of the SEC West’s most explosive offensive units. Finding balance for a receiver depth chart is always important. This would be about as well balanced as it gets if Robinson joins the Rebels to complete the group.

Having a true gamebreaker like Robinson would allow the Ole Miss play calling to be as broad as it gets. Go routes, reverses, bubble screens, deep over routes and anything else that Ole Miss wants to call for Robinson would be on the table. His ability to provide chunk-yardage plays in the passing game would be huge for the Rebels. If he’s double covered, which is expected wherever he decides to transfer, that opens the door for the other talented playmakers to be one-on-one.

Can the Rebels reel in the talented Robinson? Time will tell, but he’s in Oxford for the Grove Bowl so there’s a shot for the Rebels. Do note, many programs are expected to compete for Robinson’s services, but he’s not expected to head back to his home state of Texas for college. That would be what a key source for The Grove Report has stated. That’s a good sign for Ole Miss as several programs in the Lone Star State would love to land Robinson.

Stay tuned to The Grove Report for more Grove Bowl weekend news over the coming days.