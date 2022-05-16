Ole Miss QB Commit Marcel Reed Discusses Recruitment, Lane Kiffin at Elite 11 Nashville

The 2023 quarterback opened up about his Ole Miss decision over the weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ole Miss QB commit Marcel Reed participated at the Elite 11 tour stop in Nashville over the weekend where he shined on the field and discussed his recent college decision.

Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. was on hand at the camp, and here’s what he had to say about Reed’s performance.

Another Tennessean working within state lines, the recent commitment to Lane Kiffin’s program was very strong out of the gates Sunday as the passers were getting settled. Tall and lean with plenty of room to add mass at the next level, Reed worked multiple release points successfully during the workout. While stationary it comes at relatively high, while on the move he can whip it underneath or work the intermediate levels with a bit of a hitch in the delivery. Still, Reed showed consistent footwork and a smooth style in spinning it, even working well to his left while throwing on the move – something many passers struggled with. In the pocket, Reed has plenty of pop on the football, varying the delivery even more towards an over-the-top method for more juice.

Reed himself felt that he had a strong day in Nashville as well.

“I feel like I did pretty well,” Reed said. “Threw the ball well and tested well at the beginning. I feel like I had an all-around good day.”

The 2023 quarterback has been on Ole Miss’ radar for quite some time, and he has quickly fallen in love with the campus and atmosphere in Oxford, Mississippi.

“It was great,” Reed said. “They’ve been contacting me for a really long time. I have a great relationship with all of them, and the day I committed, they made me feel like I was the one. I was excited to make that announcement, and I’m happy to be a part of the Ole Miss family now.

“In Oxford, it’s amazing. Every time I go there, it’s better. Great atmosphere on game day, and they have The Grove out there.”

Garcia and Reed were also sure to discuss Lane Kiffin, both as a coach with a history of quarterback development and a recruiter.

“As a recruiter, he’s a really cool guy,” Reed said. “He’s known for developing quarterbacks, and that’s something that went into my recruitment. Lane Kiffin is an amazing person and someone I want to play for.”

