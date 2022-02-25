Rebels Continue to Recruit Atlanta Defensive End Target Adonijah Green

As Ole Miss continues to build on its 2023 recruiting class, the Rebels are trying to lure one of Atlanta’s top pass rushers to Oxford.

When playing in the SEC West, finding pass rushers with the requisite height and length to maximize the number of sacks and turnovers is a must for the Ole Miss Rebels. That’s also a good reason the Rebels are recruiting Adonijah Green.

Unless a person actually meets Green, it’s hard to fathom just how long the arms that young man truly has. His arms do not match his 6’5” frame as they seem more inclined to fit a person who is 7’0” or taller. Those arms are a major reason why Green is an edge defender with an extremely high upside.

Playing for Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, one of the best 3A programs in the country, Green is used to being placed in front of top competition. He’s had a plethora of schools recruit him and he even made a verbal commitment to Louisville. That has not stopped many other schools from coming after him.

“Louisville, Ole Miss, UCF, Arkansas and Boston College are coming after me the hardest,” Green said of the schools that recruit him the most.

He’s still listening to programs despite being committed to Louisville. With the way that Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin gets after it in recruiting, there’s definitely a chance for the Rebels to be in the mix for Green come National Signing Day.

“He’s funny,” Green said of his conversation with Coach Kiffin. “(Coach Kiffin is) very smart when it comes to football.”

Green is still really thin at roughly 210-pounds, but he’s such a tremendous athlete that his upside is through the roof. After being in a college weight program for a year, it’s going to be interesting to see what Green looks like. Here’s Green during last summer:

One will simply not find a better wingspan, nor will one find a player that loves to rush the quarterback any more than Green. He absolutely loves the sport of football. Even when teams run the football to the opposite side of the field, Green gives chase more like a middle linebacker.

That effort will reward him with even more offers in the future. That’s especially true once college coaches see him during Cedar Grove’s spring practice that’s coming up in the spring. Additionally, it’s a good bet that Ole Miss will be sending coaches to Cedar Grove to see Green this spring. They were already smart enough to offer this young man a scholarship.

