Ole Miss Recruiting Update: Cornerback Ryan Yaites Adds Rebels to Top Group

Ole Miss Expands Yaites' Top Group From Four to Five

A top cornerback from the Dallas area, Ryan Yaites, discusses his recruitment and what he is looking for from a college football program.

DALLAS - The Dallas Battle seven-on-seven tournament had several really talented players, and one of them is from the greater Dallas area that Ole Miss is recruiting. It’s cornerback Ryan Yaites from Denton (Texas) Guyer, just northwest of the city.

He’s the long and athletic cornerback that college coaches covet. Listed at 6’2”, 185-pounds, Yaites also plays for one of the state of Texas’s best prep programs. He’s used to going against elite competition and Battle was no different. 

The senior's recruitment is similar and he dropped top contenders in February with LSU, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Cal making the cut initially. 

Ole Miss did not make Yaites’ original final four. 

Since then, however, he’s expanded the top group to include the Rebels due to a recent push. As for recruiting Yaites, it’s cornerback coach Sam Carter and defensive line coach Randall Joyner putting in the work. They appear to now have the attention of Yaites.

“I plan on going soon (to Ole Miss)," he said. "I’m just trying to find when me and this group (will be) going.  

“(Ole Miss) Is just doing a good job at recruiting. I dropped my top four and they hit me up like the minute after saying they are still going to recruit (me) until they get back in.”

As of now, Yaites also has tentative plans to visit Texas Tech this next weekend and Michigan State later in the spring. 

It was also a chance for him to be interviewed and discuss what he’s looking for amongst the colleges he’s deciding between.

“All schools have salesmen but I want a (coaching) staff to be honest with me and not sell me on their team but show real interest,” Yaites said of what he’s really looking for from a school. “Real will know real.”

Expanding on his preferences, Yaites offered the following statement. “Whatever makes me and my parents feel comfortable. Of course I want to be (comfortable), but my parents are sending me off into the world so the last thing I want to have is my parents uncomfortable.”

When asked what he’s looking for specifically to make a final college decision, Yaites was unsure. 

“I'm not sure exactly to be honest," he said. "I want to take my time. I don't want to commit and end up decommitting. But it is possible (I will make a decision) this spring or (during the) early summer.”

The 940 Elite team was strong in the secondary, with Yaites and company reaching the tournament's semifinals in a 50-plus team field. 

