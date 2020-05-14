The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

The Ole Miss Impact: NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period

Nate Gabler

The NCAA Division I Council has yet again extended the recruiting dead period, this time until at least June 30, the league announced on Wednesday night. 

Originally, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders, a new dead period was put into effect until May 31. Now, they've been extended until at least the end of June. 

So what does this really mean?

On the football side, a critical period of player evaluation and in-person official visits is gone. Rising seniors can typically take official visits in the spring. Much of the early signing period in December is impacted and decided by these visits over the late spring and early summer. 

But as most states will not allow public gatherings at this point, any such recruiting visits are going by the wayside. Coaches can write and call prospective recruits or parents during dead periods, they just must not have any form of face-to-face contact. 

The football dead period, in which no in-person contact is allowed, is typically from July 1 to July 24 in a standard year. The committee could alter these standard schedules considering additional dead periods needed to be added amid the pandemic.

Regardless of future decisions to the calendar, this is a devastating recruiting blow. From the football side, Lane Kiffin already had a smaller class in his first signing, bringing in just 18 players. This was supposed to be his first full year on the recruiting trail. That just will no longer be so. 

He may still sign an impressive class amid restrictions and dead periods and regulations all other coaches are dealing with. But Rebel fans will have to wait until the 2022 class to see what Kiffin can do with a full, normal recruiting calendar year. 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Optimism Reigns in Conversation over College Football in the Fall

Some of the top leaders in college football have a similar message regarding bringing football back in the fall: optimism.

Nate Gabler

Five Ole Miss Teams Earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Award

Five Ole Miss teams have been honored with the NCAA Public Recognition Award, the NCAA announced Tuesday

Nate Gabler

Coaches Open Up on Transfer Atmosphere, Impact on Roster Building and Recruiting

College athletes are transferring at a higher rate than ever before. There's likely to be a spike in transfer rates again soon. But how does this atmosphere change the way coaches construct a roster and recruit high schoolers?

Nate Gabler

Coach Yo: "Before you leave, you're going to play in the NCAA Tournament"

There's a new excitement around the Ole Miss women's basketball program. How do they integrate a young, talented class with the girls that have been here? It's simple: pitch the NCAA Tournament.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball to Play in 2020 Cayman Islands Classic

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season, highlighted by a Thanksgiving weekend trip to the Cayman Islands.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Ranked No. 4 in Baseball America's 2021 Preseason Poll

Ole Miss baseball finished the shortened 2020 season on a blistering 16-game winning streak, but it wasn't enough to land them the top spot in Baseball America's 'Never Too Early' 2021 projection.

Nate Gabler

by

RebelCheesehead

Top Ole Miss Football 2020 Target Zachary Evans Enrolls at TCU

Five-star running back Zachary Evans was a great unknown. The 2020 recruit just today made his college decision. A top target of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football didn't pull through for the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Eli Acker Chasing Father's Dream, Using Football to Conquer Tragedy

Ole Miss Football offensive line recruit Eli Acker has been through more than anyone in the past three months. Now, the incoming freshman is using football to overcome the tragic death of his father.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football 4-Star LB Target Collin Oliver Sets Decision Date

One of the Ole Miss top targets at the linebacker position will be making his decision later this week.

Nate Gabler

Chris Partridge discusses recruiting philosophy, joining Ole Miss football

Chris Partridge is a two-time national recruiter of the year. He's now the Co-Defensive Coordinator at Ole Miss. He opens up on what lured him to Oxford and his philosophies on recruiting.

Nate Gabler