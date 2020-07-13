Three-star Receiver Flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

Ole Miss is down one commitment on the recruiting trail.

Three-star receiver Adonai Mitchell out of Antioch, Tenn. flipped his commitment on Sunday night, verbally committing to Georgia. Mitchell had previously committed to Ole Miss back on April 14, at the time choosing the Rebels over Georgia, Auburn and LSU.

The Tennessean were the first to report the news. Mitchell, at 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds, is a Nashville area transplant by way of Texas. This past season, his only at Cane Ridge, he totaled 28 catches for 417 yards and five touchdowns.

With Mitchell's decommitment, Ole Miss is down to only five hard commitments for the recruiting class of 2021. Their class now ranks No. 93 nationally and last in the Southeastern Conference.

