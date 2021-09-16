Top-10 QB Trending Rebels? Cal Commit Heading to Oxford on Official Visit

With their high-flying offense hitting its stride over the first two weeks of the regular season, the Ole Miss Rebels are one of the country's fastest-rising teams in terms of recruiting over that time frame.

As a result, top quarterback prospects from across the 2022 class have started taking a close look at what Lane Kiffin is building in Oxford.

The latest of that group is Inglewood (CA) and University of California commitment Justyn Martin, who is heading to Oxford for an official visit with the Rebels this weekend.

“Yeh everyone I talk with says it’s a different game day experience in the SEC,” Martin told 247 Sports of Ole Miss. “I heard it gets crazy out there and Ole Miss has an unbelievably passionate fan base so I’m exciting it to be wild.

“I like how they play and the offense as well. I’ve been watching them and Matt (Corral) is lighting it up. I got a chance to get to know Matt pretty well at the Steve Clarkson Retreat when he was there as a counselor and he’s a great guy so it’s cool seeing how well he’s doing.”

Martin, who currently sits as Sports Illustrated's No. 10 quarterback in the country, has been solid in his Cal commitment as of late, but will also take a visit to UCLA in addition to his Oxford trip.

You can view John Garcia's full scouting report on Martin from SI All-American here:

Martin is one of the more intriguing prospects in the country, and this ranking is more about outstanding raw talent and potential than it is about proven production to date. Martin is a one year starter, and that one year was incredibly short due to COVID-19. What Martin has, however, is tremendous raw tools that could allow him to far outplay this ranking. If you’re someone who values prototypical quarterback size then you’ll love Martin. He’s listed at 6-4 and 201 pounds and he’s still on the thin side. He’ll continue to fill out and pack on even more mass to his frame. As he matures and gets stronger you’ll also see his arm get even stronger, which is something considering how well he already throws the football. The ball explodes out of Martin’s hand and he can make every throw on the field. He easily attacks the more difficult parts of the field and he is a confident passer. Martin has long arms, which creates a longer throwing zone for him, and at times that creates inconsistency with his release point. With more coaching and refinement he’ll get more compact with his motion, which should help his accuracy. Martin also has to improve his decision making and timing, but the tools are special.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.