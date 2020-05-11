Top Ole Miss Football 2020 Target Zachary Evans Enrolls at TCU

Five-star running back Zachary Evans was a great unknown.

The No. 2 overall running back in the recruiting class of 2020 recruit just today made his college decision, enrolling at TCU over Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee and others. A top target of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football, who made a late push for the five-star, didn't pull through for the Rebels.

Evans' recruitment was likely the most bizarre in the entire 2020 class. Originally committed to Georgia and signing with the Bulldogs in December, Evans was released from his national letter of intent just one month later in January. He then took visits to Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee and a few others.

In the end, he decided to stay home in Texas and attend TCU, was first reported this morning by Jeremy Clark of 247Sports.

The No. 16 overall player in the class of 2020, according to 247, Evans ran for 4,867 yards and 76 touchdowns over the last three years, playing against some of the best high school teams in the best high school football state in Texas. He averaged a seemingly impossible 15.65 yards per carry and has been called the next Ezekiel Elliott.

But instead of coming to Oxford, he's going to Fort Worth.

In the end, it's not the biggest lost for Ole Miss. Of course, you want a guy who's been labeled the next Zeke on your roster, but the Ole Miss backfield should be just fine. Last year's No. 3 overall running back recruit Jerrion Ealy will carry the workload in a young backfield that also contains Snoop Connor, another true freshman who produced a year ago, and two more incoming freshman, four-star Henry Parrish and three-star Kentrel Bullock.

