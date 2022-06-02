Johntay Cook II to Ole Miss? How He’d Change the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – There are very few class of 2023 wide receiver recruits with the overall athleticism of Johntay Cook II. Fortunately for Ole Miss, his official visit begins on Friday, June 3, and one can be assured that the red carpet will be rolled out for this young man.

The DeSoto (Texas) High School prospect is a big play waiting to happen, and he’s the type of player that other top prospects know all about. So, the player that’s been on the Dallas scene for a few years is one that is worth putting in the extra effort to recruit. That’s the first point to get out of the way. Going beyond the coaching staff of the Rebels wanting to sign Cook, he actually holds another value beyond his immense talent.

Johntay Cook II could play in the slot, out wide, or even in specical situations line up in the backfield. The Grove Report

There are certain recruits that other prospects simply want to play with. Cook is one of those rare players. Earlier this year during the Dallas Under Armour Camp, Cook did a great job of working his routes during drills, and he certainly wowed the crowd with his moves and open-field speed during the one-on-one portion of the event. In short, he stood out like a star player should.

That’s Cook. Other Texas prospects were talking with him all day long. Young men from Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, etc. Everyone knew who the top recruits were at the camp, and Cook soaked it up and just had fun being one of those guys under a microscope. Even during the media portion of the camp afterwards, Cook was all smiles and happy-go-lucky. It’s easy for just about anyone to gravitate to his personality.

Johntay Cook II stood out during Dallas Under Armour The Grove Report

He’s a show stopper. That’s why the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, and many other programs started to recruit this young man in the first place and offered him a scholarship. No program can have enough playmakers that can take a simple hitch route and turn it into a 75 yard score.

Now, imagine if Cook does select Ole Miss. He could be the pied piper for the Rebels. Not only with Dallas prospects or recruits from Texas, but recruits from just about any section of the United States. His videos and highlights are often talked about, making him a household recruiting name with other top prospects. Maybe he could help the Rebels reel in a few more top receivers? Perhaps top-notch quarterback Jaden Rashada?

Johntay Cook's personality makes him one of the most unique prospects in the class of 2023. The Grove Report

Ole Miss is in a battle for Cook as he continues to evaluate his options. If he does indeed select the Rebels, Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff will have some extra juice to promote to other prospects. It will not be hard to sell playing with Cook to other top recruits. He’s a special talent.

There's no definitive date for when Cook will make his final decision. With that in mind, Ole Miss will likely need to continue to push for his services all the way through to National Signing Day because he's coveted by so many programs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.