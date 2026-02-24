New Oregon State Soccer, Softball, Track Facility Coming in 2027

Per reporting from James Crepa of The Oregonian, Oregon State's men's and women's soccer programs, track and field, cross country, and softball programs will have a new home in the fall of 2027.

Oregon State are set to begin construction on the new Field Sports Building later this summer. Beavers' athletic director Scott Barnes reportedly confirmed the project's details over the weekend.

The project will reportedly begin construction in July of 2026 with an anticipated completion date of July 2027.

In addition, the project that Oregon State estimates a $25 million cost for will include four locker rooms, coaches’ offices, meeting space and training rooms for the five outdoor sports teams.

According to a report to the university's finance and administration committee posted on the university's website, the one-story building will be approximately 15,000 square feet.

The facility's purpose will be to "Provide top-tier training, wellness, and support spaces for five of OSU’s sports: softball, men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and track & field." Those sports' offices at OSU are currently housed at Gill Coliseum.

The report also noted the new facility will support OSU's larger strategic goals by supporting the programs included in "streamlining their daily routines and enhancing their ability to excel both academically and athletically."

The facility will be located adjacent to Kelly Field, Whyte Track & Field Center and Lorenz Field, "positioned between the softball, soccer and track fields, on the footprint of former

batting cages and adjacent lawn area."

In the fall of 2026, Oregon State is set to resume competition in the Pac-12 after two seasons as a member of the West Coast Conference in each of the five sports that will be housed in the new complex.

