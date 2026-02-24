New Oregon State Soccer, Softball, Track Facility Coming in 2027
In this story:
Per reporting from James Crepa of The Oregonian, Oregon State's men's and women's soccer programs, track and field, cross country, and softball programs will have a new home in the fall of 2027.
Oregon State are set to begin construction on the new Field Sports Building later this summer. Beavers' athletic director Scott Barnes reportedly confirmed the project's details over the weekend.
The project will reportedly begin construction in July of 2026 with an anticipated completion date of July 2027.
MORE: Beaver Bats Quiet in 5-2 Loss to Purdue in Texas
In addition, the project that Oregon State estimates a $25 million cost for will include four locker rooms, coaches’ offices, meeting space and training rooms for the five outdoor sports teams.
According to a report to the university's finance and administration committee posted on the university's website, the one-story building will be approximately 15,000 square feet.
The facility's purpose will be to "Provide top-tier training, wellness, and support spaces for five of OSU’s sports: softball, men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and track & field." Those sports' offices at OSU are currently housed at Gill Coliseum.
MORE: Oregon State, Josiah Lake II, Come From Behind Against Pepperdine 83-73
The report also noted the new facility will support OSU's larger strategic goals by supporting the programs included in "streamlining their daily routines and enhancing their ability to excel both academically and athletically."
The facility will be located adjacent to Kelly Field, Whyte Track & Field Center and Lorenz Field, "positioned between the softball, soccer and track fields, on the footprint of former
batting cages and adjacent lawn area."
In the fall of 2026, Oregon State is set to resume competition in the Pac-12 after two seasons as a member of the West Coast Conference in each of the five sports that will be housed in the new complex.
MORE: Top 5 Offensive Additions Oregon State Made in the 2026 Transfer Portal Window
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_